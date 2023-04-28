Where Was Netflix’s AKA Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘AKA’ is a French action crime thriller movie that revolves around a competent special ops agent named Adam Franco who finds himself in a situation that tests his morality. As he is given the task of infiltrating a crime syndicate, Adam starts getting distracted during his mission. As a result, sooner rather than later, he ends up sharing a deep connection and bond with the boss’ young son. Co-written and directed by Morgan S. Dalibert, the thriller movie features impressive onscreen performances from some talented French actors, including Alban Lenoir, Éric Cantona, Thibault de Montalembert, Sveva Alviti, and Saïdou Camara.

The action-packed movie unfolds in a wide range of Parisian sites as Adam gets into several fighting sequences across the city. The different terrains and buildings of the city feature quite heavily in the backdrop of many scenes. Thus, it is understandable why you would have questions regarding the actual filming sites of ‘AKA.’ In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

AKA Filming Locations

‘AKA’ was filmed in its entirety in France, especially in Île-de-France. As per reports, the principal photography for the crime film took place over the summer of 2022, seemingly around June 2022. Now, without further ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Île-de-France, France

All the pivotal sequences for ‘AKA’ were reportedly lensed in Île-de-France, with the production team setting up camp at different sites across the region to shoot several important scenes for the movie. The gritty crime thriller movie features various sites located in and around Paris, including Mairie d’Auvers-sur-Oise at 17 Rue du Général de Gaulle in Auvers-sur-Oise, Mairie de Bagnolet at Place Salvador Allende in Bagnolet, and Mairie d’Ivry Sur Seine at Esp. Georges Marrane in the commune of Ivry-sur-Seine.

During the shooting process, the cast and crew members of ‘AKA’ were also spotted in and around église Sainte-Croix d’Ivry-Port at 41 Rue Lénine in Ivry-sur-Seine. A couple of institutional properties also served as pivotal production locations for the movie, including Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris at 17 Bd Jourdan in Paris, Paris-Saclay University at 3 rue Joliot Curie Bâtiment Breguet in the commune of Gif-sur-Yvett, and College Colonel Fabien at 81 Av. du Colonel Fabien in the commune of Montreuil. Additional portions were also recorded around Studio 16 at 66 Rue Nicolo in Paris.

Over the years, Île-de-France has hosted the production of a number of different kinds of film and TV projects. As a matter of fact, apart from ‘AKA,’ its locales have been featured in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Léon: The Professional,’ ‘The Bourne Identity,’ ‘The Bourne Ultimatum,’ and ‘Liaison.’

