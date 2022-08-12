Is Netflix’s Day Shift Based on a Book?

Directed by debutant filmmaker J. J. Perry, Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ is a vampire action–comedy film. Set in the San Fernando Valley, the story revolves around Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx), a blue-collar father who discovers that his former wife Jocelyn (Meagan Good) is planning to move to Florida with their daughter Paige because of the rising expenses. Desperate to be part of his daughter’s life, Bud convinces Jocelyn to give him a few days so he can arrange money for Paige’s school and braces. While most of the world, including Jocelyn and Paige, thinks that Bud runs a pool-cleaning business, he is actually a vampire hunter. As he needs some additional money quickly, Bud reaches out to the vampire hunting union, whose leader reluctantly agrees to let him rejoin the organization under one condition — a union employee, Seth (Dave Franco), will accompany him on all missions. Unbeknownst to Bud, a powerful and ancient vampire is looking for him as he killed her daughter.

Vampire is one of the most popular genres of fiction, and some of the best examples of films and TV shows with vampires have been developed from various books. ‘The Twilight Saga,’ ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ and ‘True Blood‘ are great examples of this. If you are wondering whether ‘Day Shift’ is also based on a book, we got you covered.

Is Day Shift Adapted From a Book?

No, ‘Day Shift’ is not an adaptation of any book. First-time screenwriter Tyler Tice wrote the story and the initial script before Shay Hatten, known for his work on multiple ‘John Wick’ films and ‘Army of the Dead,’ provided a rewrite. Perry is a renowned stunt professional and second-unit director who has been active in the industry for over two decades. He undoubtedly brings an unconventional perspective to filmmaking in general and a movie like ‘Day Shift’ in particular, in which action, comedy, horror, and fantasy must be balanced perfectly.

After the success of ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ on which Perry served as the supervising stunt co-ordinator, he received multiple scripts to read, but none fit the criteria of what he wanted to do as his first project as a director, that is until ‘Day Shift.’

“There were dark scripts about soldiers with PTSD because I was a soldier. ‘Oh, this would be good for you.’ I was like, ‘No.’ ‘Oh, you can do another ‘John Wick’ kind of movie.’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to do that.’ As soon as I read ‘Day Shift,’ I knew I had to do this movie because I grew up in the ’80s with ‘Big Trouble in Little China,’ ‘Lost Boys,’ ‘Evil Dead,’ ‘Fright Night,’ the action-comedy-horror genre in no particular order. As soon as I read ‘Day Shift,’ I knew I had to do it. I started working on it and just put all my chips on that one. And here we are,” the filmmaker told Slash Film.

In a separate interview with Coming Soon, Perry spoke in detail about why he opted for the fantastical elements of the vampire genre. “… you’re based in reality [ in ‘John Wick’ films],” he elaborated. “Even though it’s not realistic that he could gun down how many people, but still, he’s a human being. There’s gravity and things that he cannot bend. As soon as you bring vampires in the mix, well, you’re reality plus 70%. Now I’ve got dramatic license on the action to do whatever I want, which only elevates things. So you have these two worlds that hide in plain sight, the vampires and the hunters union, colliding. Which, for me, was super interesting and fun.”

Ultimately, Perry wanted to make a film that could be a perfect example of escapism and give the audience something to watch and enjoy that isn’t influenced by the troubles of the world. “Right now, if you turn on the news, it’s dark. There’s monkeypox, and COVID, and Ukraine, and Russia, and Taiwan, and China. I just wanted to do something fun that you didn’t have to feel … you didn’t have to watch, or somebody was trying to force an opinion on you. I just wanted people to enjoy it. A little bit of escapism doesn’t hurt anybody, and a few laughs can only do the world good right now,” Perry said. Clearly, ‘Day Shift’ isn’t based on a true story, but it’s perfectly understandable if someone thinks it is.

