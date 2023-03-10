Is Robey Dead at the End of Luther The Fallen Sun?

Netflix’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ serves as a continuation of the British television series ‘Luther’ created by Neil Cross. The crime thriller film is directed by Jamie Payne from a screenplay penned by Cross. It stars Idris Elba as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther as he investigates a series of murders in London. As a result, Luther comes face-to-face with David Robey, a notorious and sadistic serial killer who is tormenting people across Europe. Naturally, viewers must be curious to learn how the epic confrontation between Luther and Robey pans out. If you are wondering whether David Robey lives or dies at the end of ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun,’ here is everything you need to know about his fate! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is David Robey?

David Robey is introduced in the film ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ with actor Andy Serkis essaying the role. Serkis is known for portraying Gollum in ‘The Lord of the Rings‘ franchise films. He also provides the voice and motion-capture performance for Supreme Leader Snoke in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise movies. Some viewers might recognize Serkis as Ulysses Klaue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, including 2018’s ‘Black Panther.’ Serkis’ David Robey is a character original to the film continuation of ‘Luther.’ He serves as the story’s primary antagonist and acts as a foil to DCI John Luther. In the film, David Robey is a tech billionaire with sadistic tendencies who moonlights as a serial killer.

Robey uses his money to employ hackers who use surveillance technology and collect dirt on several individuals. As a result, he builds a pool of potential victims. Robey kills some of his victims, and the publicity from the media coverage of his killings earns him an audience. Robey plans to capitalize on the fame and wishes to launch his own Red Room, The Red Bunker. After Luther is assigned to investigate the murders, Robey cleverly removes Luther from his path. Robey leaks details of Luther’s crimes, and he is imprisoned. However, Luther manages to escape prison and pursues Robey, leading to a cat-and-mouse chase between Luther and Robey.

Is Robey Dead?

During the film’s climax, Luther tracks down Robey’s hideout in Norway with the help of DCI Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo). Robey plans to operate The Red Bunker from the hideout and has kidnapped Raine’s daughter, Anya. He uses Anya as leverage to catch Luther and Raine after they arrive at the hideout. Luther and Raine are handcuffed, and Luther is gravely injured during a fight with Robey’s goons. Robey pits Raine and Luther against each other, making them the first act of his streaming service that caters to other sadists like him. However, Luther turns the tables on Robey by revealing the police are aware of the hideout and Red Room.

In the final moments, Robey tries to escape and makes a run for his life after the police arrive on the scene. However, Luther chases after him, and they end up in a scuffle. Luther catches Robey as he tries to escape through a frozen lake. The two men trade blows, and after a brief fistfight, Robey gains the advantage since Luther is already injured. However, Luther holds down Robey for long enough, and he eventually submerges in the lake water, seemingly dying in the process. However, the film’s ending does not explicitly confirm that Robey is dead.

The final moments see Robey’s floating among the slew of dead bodies in the frozen lake. Robey was using the frozen lake as a dumping ground for his victims. As a result, Robey dying amid the dead bodies has a sense of poetic justice to it. On the other hand, Robey is extremely cunning and proves to be always one step ahead of Luther. As a result, he could have survived and faked his death to escape the legal repercussions of his actions. Given that Robey is established as a foil to Luther and his ideologies, Robey and Luther could develop a complicated relationship in the potential sequels if the character survives. However, as things stand, Robey appears to have died in his climactic confrontation with Luther.

