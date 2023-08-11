Is Taylor Zakhar Perez Dating or Married? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Eradicating the explosive platitudes of polite society, ‘Red White & Royal Blue’ features the silly and undulated relationship between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the US, and Prince Henry, a British Prince. Foregoing their regality and embracing their difference, the movie, based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel of the same name, features the clandestine love that erupts between the two protagonists.

Helmed by Matthew Lopez, the romantic drama comedy follows two opposites who gravitate towards one another unintentionally. Taylor Zakhar Perez leads the cast as Alex Claremont-Diaz. Naturally, fans have been curious to know if the star has also found love in real life. So, if you’re also curious to find out, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Taylor Zakhar Perez’s Age and Background

Though born on December 24, 1991, in Chicago, Taylor spent most of his childhood in Chesterton, Indiana. Growing up with seven siblings in a Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and Mexican family, the 31-year-old had several intersectional experiences. While his parents instilled a sense of gratuity into Taylor, his siblings — Koehn, Maria, Katie, Kristy, Jenna, Ron, and Grant — helped him learn patience and compassion. However, the loving family recently sustained a significant loss as Taylor’s eldest sister, Kristy, passed away due to Stage Four Colorectal Cancer. Despite the devastating loss, Taylor and his family continue to honor their beacon of inspiration.

The star graduated from Chesterton High School and later went to UCLA, where he majored in Biology, Spanish, Culture, and Community with a minor in Television and Films. During this time, Taylor also worked with an NGO and helped apply DREAMERS prep to enter universities. Despite his father’s high expectations, Taylor, who had swam competitively for 10 years, decided to pursue another path in life. The star is very close to his family and loved ones and never misses a moment to spend quality time with them.

Taylor Zakhar Perez’s Profession

Ultimately, Taylor left behind a prospective career in dermatology and instead found his footing in entertainment. While studying music theatre during college allowed him to grasp the nuances of producing, acting, and styling, Taylor ultimately hoped to achieve much more. The star had been a model in LA before a casting director referred him to a few studios and kickstarted his career in acting. Shortly after he impressed directors with his abilities in front of the camera, Taylor was cast in different roles. Over the years, he has showcased his acting prowess in projects like ‘Suburgatory,’ ‘Young & Hungry,’ ‘iCarly,’ ‘Code Black,’ and ‘Scandal.’

Taylor eventually earned his big break when he bagged the role of Marco Valentin Peña in the Joey King and Jacob Elordi starrer ‘The Kissing Booth 2′ and ‘The Kissing Booth 3.’ Apart from appearing in the hit Netflix franchise, Taylor has also worked on the comedy series, ‘Minx,’ and the gaming comedy film, ‘1Up.’ While he has earned renown for his abilities in front of the camera, the star is equally proficient in other aspects of cinema making. Taylor has also written a film and hopes to start working on others as well. When he is not engaged in different projects, the star continues to excel in his craft by honing his abilities.

Is Taylor Zakhar Perez Dating Anyone?

Unlike Taylor’s on-screen counterpart clutched in the irrevocable power of love, it seems that dating is currently not on the table for the actor. With work and several other commitments, Taylor is currently focusing on expanding his career. Moreover, the absence of a partner on social media also leads us to believe that Taylor is currently single. Nevertheless, the ‘iCarly’ actor regularly partakes in different activities with his friends and loved ones. In addition to traveling, sailing, hiking, surfing, and even gardening, the actor is extremely close with his co-stars.

The star had also jetted off to vacation along with Joey King, his co-star from ‘The Kissing Booth.’ Not just this, Taylor is also skilled when it comes to playing the guitar and the piano and loves exploring new places with his dog, Cash. Furthermore, the star is also a staunch advocate for women’s rights, trans rights and the LGBTQIA+ community. So, even though he is currently single, we continue to look forward to all the personal and professional milestones Taylor Zakhar Perez achieves in the years to come.

Read More: Best Romance Movies