Is The Contractor on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Tarik Saleh, ‘The Contractor‘ is an action thriller film that follows Special Forces Sergeant James Harper after his involuntary discharge. James and his best friend Mike decide to join a private contracting organization. He goes overseas as part of his job and tries to hide from those who want him dead. ‘The Contractor’ has received moderate praise thanks to the stellar performance of the actors and its action sequences. The movie stars Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Florian Munteanu, and Kiefer Sutherland. If you are looking forward to watching this soldier film, we have all that you want to know!

What is The Contractor About?

Sergeant James Harper is a dedicated soldier who has spent the last few years of his life on different missions for the Special Forces. But due to a medical misunderstanding, James is discharged from the Force though he does not wish to leave. He and his wife Brianne try to cope with the loss of steady income, pension, and healthcare. James runs into his best friend Mike, who invites him to his home and tells him about his work as a private contractor. Apparently, that has ensured that Mike and his family live comfortably.

This prompts James to meet with Mike’s boss Rusty, who hires him thanks to James’ stellar record. Rusty tells James that the organization actually works for the government, which makes him quite happy. However, the ex-soldier soon finds things going down the drain when his very first assignment goes off the tracks. We are sure you are excited to watch this amazing movie. So, let us explore the possibilities of how you can do that!

Is The Contractor on Netflix?

While Netflix does not have ‘The Contractor’ available for its users, they can still enjoy similar movies on the platform. You can watch Chris Hemsworth portray a mercenary on the mission to save the son of an international crime lord in ‘Extraction.’ In addition, you can follow the group of six individuals from across the world taking up arms to eradicate crime and terrorism in the Ryan Reynolds-starrer ‘6 Underground.’

Is The Contractor on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not offer ‘The Contractor.’ However, they can use the platform to watch similar movies like ‘Rogue.’ The film revolves around Samantha O’Hara (Megan Fox), a mercenary leading a rescue squad when their mission goes awry. Another movie we suggest is ‘American Siege.’ The Bruce Willis-starrer follows a former NYPD officer who fights a group of kidnappers in a small town in Georgia.

Is The Contractor on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘The Contractor’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular offerings, it is available on-demand right here! If you are looking forward to using your Prime membership to watch similar-themed action films, check out ‘Line of Duty‘ and ‘Die Hard.’

Is The Contractor on HBO Max?

If you are looking forward to watching ‘The Contractor’ on HBO Max, you are bound to be disappointed since it is not available on the streamer. Instead, you might enjoy watching ‘The Departed.’ The movie revolves around an undercover cop and a police mole trying to identify each other during an infiltration mission. You can also watch ‘12 Strong,’ which follows Captain Mitch Nelson as he leads the first-ever Special Forces team sent to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks.

Where to Watch The Contractor Online?

As of writing, ‘The Contractor’ is available only in theatres, so you can get your tickets for this action-packed film here! Moreover, the movie is available on-demand on Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV, YouTube, AMC Theatres, Spectrum, and iTunes. You can also watch it on Xfinity. Given that the Chris Pine-starrer is a Paramount Pictures original, it may soon be available on Paramount+.

How to Stream The Contractor for Free?

If the movie does become available on Paramount+, new subscribers can utilize the platform’s week-long free trial to watch ‘The Contractor’ free of cost. However, we request our readers not to use any illegal means to watch their beloved movies and instead opt for proper channels to encourage the teams that make the films.

