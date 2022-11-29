Is The Rookie Feds’ Billie Niecy Nash’s Daughter in Real Life?

The eighth episode of ABC’s police procedural show ‘The Rookie: Feds’ follows Special Agent Simone Clark, who deals with personal and professional crises on Thanksgiving day. She welcomes her daughter Billie and son Max to her home for Thanksgiving, only to find out that Billie “bombed” her midterms. Although Simone confronts her and reacts harshly, she affirms her love for her daughter after the completion of a life-threatening undercover mission. The episode ends with the mother and daughter celebrating thanksgiving with the rest of the family and Simone’s FBI colleagues. Since Billie and Simone look alike, we have found out whether the two performers are connected. If you are intrigued about the same as we were, you are at the right place!

Dia Nash, Who Plays Billie, is Niecy Nash’s Daughter

Dia was born to Niecy and her ex-husband Don Nash. She is one of the three children Niecy and Don had before they separated in 2007. “Thanksgiving = family harmony… right? […] and yes that’s my baby playing my baby!” Niecy shared about sharing the screen with her daughter in ‘The Rookie: Feds.’ Dia’s first on-screen appearance is in Comedy Central’s comedy series ‘Reno 911!’ the show in which Niecy plays Deputy Raineesha Williams for 120 episodes, as a child artist.

The similarity in the appearance of Niecy and Dia leads the latter to TNT’s drama series ‘Claws’ to portray the teen version of Niecy’s character Desna Simms in the sixth episode of the show’s second season. Dia joined her mother again for Netflix’s romantic series ‘Never Have I Ever,’ in which Niecy plays Dr. Jamie Ryan and Dia plays Olivia. The mother and daughter teamed up again for Netflix’s crime series ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ in which Niecy plays Glenda Cleveland and Dia plays Sandra Smith. “S/o to my real life daughter @dialarennash who played my daughter in #DahmerNetflix the material very emotional and Dia was the bright light I needed,” Niecy shared about them playing Glenda and Sandra.

Not just in the world of entertainment, Dia is extremely close with her mother Niecy in her personal life as well. Niecy’s life journey has influenced Dia significantly. “[My mother taught me] 1. Never give up on love… 2. Believe people when they tell you who they are the first time. 3. Why have one when you can have three!” Dia said in an interview given to Teyana Taylor for ‘Luv2SeeIt.’ The eighth episode of the show doesn’t depict the first time Niecy has shared the screen with a family member in the action drama.

Niecy’s spouse Jessica Betts plays Simone’s love interest Dina in the show as well. Betts, also a famed singer, joined the show in a guest capacity to play her partner’s character’s girlfriend. Since ‘The Rookie: Feds’ offers a stage for Niecy to share the screen with people closest to her heart, the admirers of the talented actress may agree that the same does enhance the appeal of the show.

Read More: Will Elena Quit the FBI? Is Michelle Nuñez Leaving The Rookie Feds?