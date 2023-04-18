Is The Snowman’s Harry Hole Based on a Real Detective?

2017s ‘The Snowman’ is a crime thriller directed by Tomas Alfredson. The film revolves around a detective, Harry Hole, from Oslo, with an inclination for dangerous homicidal cases. After a series of missing person cases turns out to be the disturbing works of a serial killer with Snowmen as his calling card, Harry teams up with new recruit Katerine Bratt and investigates the Snowman Killings. Harry Hole, portrayed by Michael Fassbender, is a classic crime detective burdened by his afflictions that he ignores in favor of his job. If you’re wondering whether this mysterious Norwegian Inspector has any roots in reality, then here is everything we know about the origin of Harry Hole from ‘The Snowman.’

Is Harry Hole Based on a Real Detective?

No, Harry Hole is not based on a real detective. Alfredson’s ‘The Snowman’ is a cinematic adaptation of the seventh installment in Jo Nesbø’s series of crime novels revolving around Harry Hole and his cases. As such, the inception and characterization of Harry Hole are mostly just a work of Nesbø’s imagination. Nesbø comes from a family with strong relations to literature. His mother was a librarian, and his father was a book collector. Therefore, growing up, Nesbø had plenty of bookish influence in his life and has been an avid reader from a young age. He’s a self-proclaimed fan of Charles Bukowski and considers Mark Twain to be one of the great American writers.

At 37, Nesbø wrote his debut novel ‘The Bat’ (Flaggermusmannen, in the original Norwegian), in which he first introduced Harry’s Hole’s character. While talking about Harry Hole’s character, Nesbø delved into how the genre in which Harry exists influences his character. After Nesbø realized he wanted to write a novel firmly based on the crime genre, he decided his main protagonist would have to play into some of the clichés found within the genre. As a result, Harry becomes a gutsy Detective plagued by his alcoholic proclivities who has a taste for the thrill of the chase.

Viewers might liken the character of Harry Hole to several other literary figures that are Detectives by profession, like Sherlock Holmes, Harry Bosch, and Hercule Poirot. However, in an interview, Nesbø talked about some of the actual Scandinavian culture that influenced his writing, Maj Sjöwall and Per Wahlöö, referring to them as inevitable inspirations for all Scandinavian crime fiction writers. Sjöwall and Wahlöö co-wrote the ten novels collectively known as ‘The Story of a Crime.’ Their series of books revolves around a Swedish Detective, Martin Beck, and chronicles his cases in a similar fashion as done by Nesbø and Harry Hole.

Nesbø also cited crime movies inspired by novels, like ‘The Godfather,’ as a general influence over him. Though he didn’t have much involvement in the actual making of the movie, and the production team saw many changes before the project actually started shooting, Fassbender’s portrayal of the beloved Norwegian detective is still pretty much on par with his bookish counterpart. In the film, Harry’s relationship with Rakel and her son Oleg forms a significant basis for his personality and private life. Rakel is his ex, whom he’s still friendly with. Likewise, Harry acts as a father figure for Oleg and is very attached to the kid. These qualities about him further humanize his character without taking away from his gritty, no-nonsense Detective exterior.

While bringing this character to the big screen, Fassbender took help from Nesbø’s books and went through some of the earlier installments to get a good idea of Harry’s origin and how his fate unfolds down the line. His fascination and admiration for the book series enhance his portrayal of the character. As a result, the Harry Hole viewers see on the screen feels grounded. Likewise, Fassbender’s attention to the flawed attributes of Harry’s character brings an authentic reality to his character.

Ultimately, Harry Hole from ‘The Snowman’ is not based on a real detective. Any and all familiarity viewers might find within his characters is likely a result of his clichéd Crime Detective persona. Numerous different characters share these attributes with Harry as a side-effect of the genre in which they all exist. Nesbø crafted Harry’s character as a timeless literary figure without taking direct inspiration from any real-life individual.

