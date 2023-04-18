Is The Snowman Based on the True Story of a Real Serial Killer?

‘The Snowman,’ directed by Tomas Alfredson, is a crime thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jonas Karlsson. Set in the town of Oslo, Norway, this film follows a police investigation helmed by Inspectors Harry Hole and Katerine Bratt against a serial killer who targets women and leaves behind a menacing snowman at every crime scene. As the two inspectors follow the trail of dead bodies and clues left behind by the Killer, they also deal with their own emotional baggage revolving around family.

In the end, The man behind the Snowman killings is revealed to be Mathias Lund-Helgesen. Due to the contemporary premise of the movie that revolves around the mystery of a serial killer on the loose, viewers might be curious to find out if there is any real-life connection between The Snowman Killings and a real-life Serial Killer. If you’re wondering about the same, then here is everything you need to know about the background of the Snowman Killer from ‘The Snowman.’

Is The Snowman a Real Serial Killer?

No, the Snowman is not based on a real serial killer. Instead, the character of Mathias Lund-Helgesen, The Snowman, is based on his literary counterpart from the 2007 Norwegian novel ‘The Snowman’ by Jo Nesbø. The novel is the seventh installment of Nesbø’s crime series, centering around the fictional Detective Harry Hole. In both the movie and the book, The Snowman Killer is a serial killer who goes after women whom Mathias personally deems to be immoral or terrible mothers.

While doing an interview with The Guardian, author Jo Nesbø discussed crime authors’ tendency to showcase violence against women in their works. “Violence against women is a problem in society – it is something we should talk about. I would be more worried if there was an absence of violence against women in fiction because it’s a problem in real life.” Said Nesbø. According to WHO, globally, about every 1 in 3, women have suffered physical or sexual violence once in their lifetime. Additionally, women also have a slightly higher chance of being victims in cases of serial killings.

Moreover, Mathias’s motive behind his violent murders stems from childhood abuse and neglect. Mathias is the illegitimate son of Jonas Lund-Helgesen. Jonas is having an extramarital affair with Mathias’s mother, Sarah. After Sarah threatens to disclose their affair to Jonas’s family, he leaves Sarah and her son behind. His abandonment inadvertently leads to Sarah committing suicide. Jonas then used his position as a lawman to cover up Sarah’s death and refused to take in a now orphaned Mathias.

Therefore Mathias grew up in an orphanage, and instead of blaming his biological father for the shortcomings in his life, he blamed his mother. As a result, Mathias started punishing “bad mothers” as a way to take revenge on his dead mother. Criminologists and other researchers often discuss the correlation between childhood trauma and violent tendencies as an adult. In the 1990s, FBI Profiler Robert Ressler conducted the Criminal Personality Research Project. In his research, he interviewed 36 convicted murderers and found that 40% of them had gone through childhood abuse.

Another aspect of Mathias that mirrors serial killers in real life is the way he always hides in plain sight. At the start of the movie, viewers might expect something supernatural or mystical to be behind the Snowman Killings because of the eerie silhouette of a snowman that also accompanies misfortune. Later in the movie, the suspicion shifts to corrupt businessmen like Arve Støp and Idar Vetlesen. However, in the end, the culprit actually ends up being someone Harry has been in contact with for the entirety of the movie. In real life, serial killers are often seemingly mundane people with mundane lives that seamlessly blend into a crowd.

Ultimately, The Snowman Killer Mathias from ‘The Snowman’ is not based on an actual serial killer. He’s a fabrication of Jo Nesbø’s imagination, further built upon by screenplay writers Peter Straughan, Hossein Amini, and Søren Sveistrup. Several aspects of his identity as a serial killer may remind viewers of real-life killers, like his motives, backstory, and penchant for signing off his murders with a calling card. However, Mathias doesn’t share any firm connection with a real person.

