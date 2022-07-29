Is Tuc Watkins’ Colin Gay in Real Life?

Netflix’s romantic series ‘Uncoupled’ depicts the intricate relationship saga of Michael Lawson, a New York City realtor, and Colin McKenna, who have been together for seventeen years. The show progresses through Michael and Colin’s attempts to start new chapters of their lives by finding love while being part of the gay community of New York City. Tuc Watkins, who is known for his performance as David Vickers in ‘One Life to Live’ and Bob Hunter in ‘Desperate Housewives,’ portrays Colin. Since Watkins is portraying an appealing gay character, the viewers must be curious about the actor’s sexual orientation as well. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Is Tuc Watkins Gay?

Yes, Tuc Watkins is gay. The actor came out as gay in April 2013 while talking in an interview with Marie Osmond for the talk show ‘Marie.’ “[…] when I was young, I knew three things: I knew I was gay, I knew one day I was gonna be a dad, and I knew that Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was going to be the best movie of all time,” Watkins said in the interview. “So far, I’ve been right about all three,” he added. He also revealed that he had become the father of twins Catchen and Curtis via surrogacy in December 2021 in the same interview.

Watkins is currently in a relationship with fellow actor Andrew Rannells. The two of them started dating after starting to work together for the Broadway production of ‘The Boys in the Band.’ Watkins and Rannells also co-star in the eponymous film version of the play as Hank and Larry respectively. The couple was also a part of the cast of the Showtime show ‘Black Monday.’ Over the years, Watkins has been vocal about the importance of depicting LGBTQ+ stories on screen as a gay artist.

In ‘The Boys in the Band,’ Watkins’ Hank is a queer character who “passes” as straight. The character and film were also connected to Watkins as a gay individual. “This [‘The Boys in the Band’] movie is a history lesson. Any freedom I feel as a gay person is because of what these guys in this play and movie went through,” the actor told Out concerning the same. When it comes to ‘Uncoupled,’ Watkins’s Colin is a gay character who attempts to open a new chapter of his life while being part of a gay dating scene that had changed over the seventeen years he spent with his ex-partner Michael.

While Hank’s life shows us how hard it is for one to embrace one’s true sexuality, Colin’s story shows the characteristics of contemporary gay life. Watkins, as a gay actor, succeeds in bringing out the true essence of both the characters through his performances. In ‘Uncoupled,’ Watkins is joined by fellow gay actor Neil Patrick Harris, who portrays Colin’s ex-partner Michael.

