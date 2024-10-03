Are Jadejha and Darian From The Circle Together?

Since the whole concept of Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ is for online players to befriend, catfish, and flirt their way toward popularity as well as $100,000, no contestant ever really thinks of finding love here. However, everything turned upside down during season 7 of this original production as the casual spark between Jadejha Edwards and Darian Holt quickly became much more for both of them. In fact, by the end of the installment, not only was the duo referring to one another as husband and wife following a Circle Wedding Party, but they had also actually kissed after his elimination.

Jadejha and Darian’s Connection is One for the Books

While neither Jadejha nor Darian had stepped into this social experiment with any kind of expectations, they were ready to do whatever was necessary to make it to the top in ratings. However, they never imagined coming across one another and immediately being drawn to their image, leading to the start of a serious flirtationship from the get-go. It didn’t matter to them that she was 24 while he was 29 or that she was a Houston, Texas native while he was from Jackson, Mississippi; there was an attraction between them.

However, this attraction soon became much more apparent as Jadheja and Darian began opening up to one another about their pasts and how they made them who they were, which turned things serious between them. Therefore, of course, she was a little salty upon learning that he had a connection with Gianna (aka JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta), only to quickly calm down once the latter herself made it clear they were just having fun. Gianna actually called dibs on being the maid of honor at their wedding, which made things even easier for Jadheja.

Both Jadheja and Darian were worried about whether the other was a catfish or not, yet they simply trusted their gut and continued putting one another first until they simply couldn’t. After all, the latter put his trust in the wrong person – Kevin Fernandez – only for him to break the bro code and eliminate him owing to smart gameplay and false lies he had been fed by Madelyn Rusinyak. That’s when Darian got an opportunity to go see another player, and he, of course, chose Jadheja, just for them to solidify their connection with more conversations and even a kiss.

Jadejha and Darian Are Officially Happily Still Involved

While Darian has tried to be a bit coy in interviews regarding his standing with fellow cast member turned flirt partner Jadejha, she has since made it clear that they are officially together. In September 2024, when asked by Entertainment Tonight whether they were together, he said, “Well, I mean, we’re seeing each other… We hang out. We have good vibes. I’m blushing a little bit… We’re seeing how things go, but we are very close. We are very, very close.” However, she has since made it clear that following a bit of an uncertain period almost immediately after filming ended, they hung out and eventually became boyfriend-girlfriends.

Jadejha actually told Parade, “Sometimes you really do just have to meet the right person at the right time. But I never went into ‘The Circle’ thinking it was ‘Love is Blind.’ It just kind of happened that way.” She then elaborated on everything that transpired between her and Darian once filming concluded in the fall of 2023, stating she almost did block him in reality after a hangout. Since their birthdays are merely four days apart, she had actually texted to ask what he was doing, just for him not to give a definitive reply before he suddenly said he could come to Houston so they could celebrate their birthdays together.

They actually did so and had a lot of fun, but it felt more like a friendship vibe to Jadejha, so she seriously considered blocking him for fear of getting into a short-term yet messy situationship. Yet, the attraction was still there between the two, and it soon turned to chemistry following another conversation, making her take a leap of faith and ask him to be her plus one at a few weddings. The only issue was these weddings were in her homeland of Jamaica, and she had given him a mere 5-day notice, but he was all in. That’s also where he asked her to officially be his girlfriend, which surprised her since it was a vacation she planned.

JAdejha and Darian Are Stronger Than Ever Today

According to Jadejha’s own accounts, Darian has made efforts for her and their relationship time and time again, making it very clear to her that he is a good, kind, caring man whom she can possibly see forever. “We’re going really strong, but we’ve also been moving really, really fast,” she said. “He’s met my entire family. I’ve met his entire family. We’ve done family trips. I’m not mad at it, but it’s just been kind of crazy.” Most importantly, though, it appears as if Darian has since also relocated to Houston for good, enabling him and Jadejha to pick one another and work on their love every single day. In other words, the now 25-year-old cybersecurity engineer and the 30-year-old teacher appear to be perfectly content, which is all that matters in the long run.

Read More: The Circle Season 7: Where Are They Now?