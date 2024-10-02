The Circle Season 7: Where Are They Now?

In Netflix’s ‘The Circle,’ contestants live in separate apartments and communicate through a customized social media platform, trying to outwit and outlast one another without ever meeting face-to-face. In the seventh season, the quality of contestants reached new heights, with sharper strategies and more unpredictable gameplay. Players brought their A-game, blending strong social skills with clever deceptions that kept audiences hooked. The diverse mix of personalities created dynamic interactions, making it one of the most exciting seasons yet.

JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta AKA Gianna Are Full Time Content Creators

JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta entered The Circle pretending to be JoJo’s girlfriend, Gianna. They played a highly strategic game from the start, earning the “influencer” title three times, which gave them considerable power in eliminations. Their alliances set a solid foundation, and their clever use of the disruptor mode provided an extra advantage. Former construction workers, the identical twins shifted to creating digital content during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Staten Island residents now run a joint blog, Instagram account, and merch store while managing their own individual accounts.

Their content typically features scripted scenes revolving around family life and exaggerated characters. With the unwavering support of their parents, Joe Scarlotta Sr. and Kim Casale-Scarlotta, the family enjoys spending time together cooking, traveling, and supporting nonprofits like the Verma Foundation. Fans will be happy to know that JoJo and Gianna are still together after two years and still going strong. The brothers have built a loyal following, and it will be exciting to see what they do next.

Kevin Fernandez’s Career as a Salesman is Sailing Smoothly

Fans were captivated by Kevin Fernandez’s journey through the game, watching him climb from one level to the next while his alliances shifted dramatically. He surprised many by eliminating two of his closest allies, Savannah Miller and Darian Holt, and eventually aligning with his former adversaries Gianna (twins JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta) and Rachel (Debbie “Deb” Levy). His well-earned second-place finish was met with widespread praise for his gameplay. A Business, Management, and Marketing graduate from California Polytechnic State University, Kevin began his career in digital marketing.

He has risen to the role of District Sales Manager at Republic National Distributing Company, managing wine and alcohol products for the Gallo division. With a passion for athletics, Kevin also seized the opportunity to become a Brand Ambassador and Content Creator for CELSIUS Holdings, a position he still holds. Outside of work, he values spending quality time with his parents, Gus and Jennifer Fernandez, and his younger brother, Greg Fernandez, whether through vacations or casual catch-ups, always prioritizing the importance of family in his life.

Madelyn Rusinyak’s Career as a Model is Scaling New Heights

Madelyn Rusinyak joined the season a bit later than the other contestants, but she quickly adapted and played to the best of her ability. She swapped profiles with Rachel (Deb Levy) and strategically dismantled other strong alliances to her advantage. Madelyn is primarily known as an OnlyFans model and is quite a popular public figure. Some fans may also recognize her from her appearance on Season 4 of ‘Temptation Island.’ A graduate of the University of West Georgia with a degree in English Literature and Language, she has held various roles and, since January 2023, has been working as an Account Executive at ProCare Therapy, an agency in the education sector.

Debbie “Deb” Levy, AKA Rachel, is Dedicated to Her Work in Higher Education

Debbie “Deb” Schwartzberg Levy, 56, who played the game as 26-year-old Rachel, was one of the strongest competitors of the season. From the very start, she put her best foot forward, maintaining her catfish identity while building strong relationships with fellow contestants like Gianna (JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta) and Madelyn Rusinyak, which ultimately carried her to the finals. Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Deb works as a consultant for higher education tech companies.

She has been married to Phil Levy since November 1995 and is the mother of three children: Jonathan, Jason, and Andrew Levy. Tragically, in December 2021, her 21-year-old son Jonathan, who struggled with mental health issues and was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, passed away from an overdose. Deb has openly shared Jonathan’s story, expressing her deep love for him, and continues to do so to raise awareness for others who have faced similar hardships.

Antonio “Tonne” Desai AKA Tierra is Making Great Strides in the Music Industry Today

Antonio “Tonne” Desai, who played the game as Tierra, his best friend, and a makeup influencer, entered the seventh season late but quickly recognized the importance of forming alliances. He swiftly adapted to the shifting dynamics and forged a lasting bond with Madelyn Rusinyak and Jadejha Edwards, which helped carry him to the finals. In real life, Antonio is a man of many talents, with two of his greatest passions being music and comedy. He studied music at Fisk University, touring with the Fisk Jubilee Singers for three years.

In 2016, he released his first original song as a pop artist and has since put out several singles, with his latest track being “Thirsty.” Performing under the stage name Tonne Desai, he also delves into acting and writing. Though Antonio works as an Insurance Adjuster, his love for entertainment shines through, whether in his digital comedy skits or his appearances in popular shows like Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge. His career is on the rise, and it seems his big break is just around the corner.

Jadejha Edwards is Setting up Her Business Empire

Jadejha Edwards found her “#CircleHusband” in Darian Holt, and their flirty interactions were a highlight of the season. She was doing well in the game until Darian’s elimination forced her to quickly form a new alliance with Tierra (Antonio “Tonne” Desai) and Madelyn Rusinyak. However, this strategy didn’t last long, as Madelyn eventually eliminated her, cutting Jadejha’s journey short just before the finale. A graduate of the University of South Florida, Jadejha initially climbed the corporate ladder in cybersecurity before venturing out on her own.

In January 2023, she launched Your Tech Tutor, a cybersecurity education agency, while working as a Security Engineer II at Robert Half. Since March 2024, she has also pursued a career as a Real Estate Agent, gaining recognition as a leader in her community. To amplify her voice, she started the podcast ‘Decoded Dreams with Jadejha’ in April 2024, seamlessly balancing her thriving career and growing influence.

Garret Caillouet is Leading His Best Life With His Partner

Garret Caillouet entered the season late, adopting a strategy of staying neutral and observing alliances before making any bold moves. This approach kept him safe for a while, and he formed strong connections with Rachel (Deb Levy) and Gianna (twin JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta) and grew especially close to Jadejha Edwards. However, as the competition heated up, self-preservation took over, and Garret was eventually eliminated. In his professional life, Garret has quickly made a name for himself in the fitness industry. He has worked with major chains like Flywheel Sports and served as an Aerial Acrobatics Instructor and Entertainer for Total Entertainment.

Since 2018, he’s been with Barry’s, where he currently holds the position of Founding Digital Trainer and Director of Curriculum. Garret is also building a personal brand through his digital platforms, sharing fitness tips and advice on social media. He has found a lifelong partner in Braden Bacher, and the couple enjoys spending time together in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Their shared love for travel, vacations, and their two pet cats have helped them build a life they both revel in.

Darian Holt Wants to Accomplish Great Things With His Youth Organization

Whether it was his flirtatious relationship with fellow contestant Jadejha Edwards or his alliance with Kevin Fernandez and Andy (Heather Richardson), Darian Holt played a straightforward and honest game. However, his downfall came when he placed his trust in Kevin, who didn’t protect him after Madelyn Rusinyak misled Kevin about Darian’s intentions. Darian’s motivation for the game was to win the $100,000 prize for his youth organization, Apple Friend Apple Inc., which supports minority students.

His dedication to the organization has made him a recognizable public figure. Since March 2023, Darian has also been working as an Area Manager for Amazon and is currently enrolled in the Environmental & Public Health Research (EPHR) Scholar Program at Jackson State University. In addition to his work as an academic researcher, Darian continues to make a positive impact in his community in every way possible. Just after he was eliminated, he went and met Jadejha, and the two of them shared a kiss. They have been interacting frequently, and she has even dropped a few comments on his social media. However, neither of them has made an official confirmation about whether they are seeing each other in real life or not.

Heather Richardson AKA Andy is Gearing Up For Her Next Tour

Heather Richardson, who played the game as Andy, quickly became a fan favorite due to her humor, relatability, and genuine friendships. She was vulnerable and real throughout the season, which resonated with viewers. Unfortunately, her “#CircleWifey” Madelyn Rusinyak ultimately eliminated her to strengthen her own position in the game. Growing up as a music lover, Heather is now living her dream, working backstage for bands she’s always admired.

A graduate of Music Industry Marketing from James Madison University, she has worked as a Merch/VIP manager for major events, including the Sibling Rivalry tour and ATREYU’s national tours. Her next big gig will be going along with Imminence’s European tour later in 2024. Music is central to Heather’s life, and when she’s not working, she enjoys spending time in the gym. She shares a close bond with her best friend and sister, Kristen Richardson, and the family often enjoys outdoor adventures together.

Savannah Miller Plans to Continue With Her Fashion Venture

Savannah Miller had a short run on the season but played a pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of the game. She and Kevin Fernandez shared playful flirtations, and she hoped he would have her back. However, when it came time for eliminations, he chose to save Darian Holt over his on-screen love interest. A Texas native, Savannah is an entrepreneur who founded Savage Seller in October 2023, an organization that transforms trash and disposable items into trendy, recycled clothing, which has seen great success. As a brain tumor survivor, Savannah proudly shares her story with the world, inspiring many. Additionally, she is a digital content creator and has partnered with brands to elevate her profile.

