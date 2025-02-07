Jean Reno to Star in Tom Edmunds’ ‘The Butler’

Tom Edmunds has found the lead for his sophomore feature! Jean Reno will star in the filmmaker’s upcoming action movie ‘The Butler.’ The project will start filming in Ireland in the early summer of 2025. Edmunds and Craig McInnes wrote the screenplay.

The plot follows Felix, the steadfast butler of a 17th-century mansion in his 60s. When the lord of the manor passed away, his will ensured that the protagonist would remain at the property if and when the estate was sold. Soon, Clive, a gentleman in his 50s, and his 12-year-old high-spirited daughter, Harriet, arrive at the mansion as its new owners.

As the narrative progresses, two Atlantic City mobsters arrive at the property, threateningly demanding their money. While Clive intends to run, Felix stands his ground and is ready to fight. Unbeknownst to his new employer, he is a former British Special Forces soldier who served in World War I and is prepared to defend the mansion and its new occupants at any cost. Thus, Felix, Clive, and Harriet band together, and with the latter’s military expertise and arsenal of tricks at their disposal, they use everything from dueling pistols to mousetraps, crossbows, and cheese knives to face the criminals.

Reno is a celebrated French-Spanish actor, widely known for his performance as the hit man Léon in Luc Besson’s action thriller ‘Léon: The Professional.’ He also played the French secret service agent Philippe Roaché in Roland Emmerich’s ‘Godzilla,’ the first Hollywood rendition of the iconic kaiju franchise. Reno’s other notable credits include Vincent in John Frankenheimer’s crime thriller ‘Ronin,’ starring Robert De Niro, Enzo Molinari in Besson’s sports adventure flick ‘The Big Blue,’ and Desroche in Spike Lee’s war drama ‘Da 5 Bloods.’ As far as his television credits are concerned, he played Héctor in Prime Video’s ‘A Private Affair’ and Reinaldo Gómez de la Cortina in Netflix’s ‘Who Killed Sara?’ We last saw him as Gilbert Vassier in Netflix’s French fantasy adventure movie ‘Family Pack.’

Tom Edmunds made his feature directorial debut with the comedy-drama film ‘Dead in a Week Or Your Money Back.’ The movie centers on a young man named William (Aneurin Barnard) who outsources his suicide to an aging assassin named Leslie (Tom Wilkinson). Edmunds has also directed a handful of short films, including ‘The Narrows,’ a Western short about a young woman who joins a crew delivering cargo to the man who killed her father, and the crime comedy short ‘2 Birds and A Wrench,’ which centers on two amateur hit men tackling their first job.

