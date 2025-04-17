Jessica Chastain’s ‘Grandma’s House’ Begins Filming in Dublin in May

Jessica Chastain is headed to the Fair City for her next feature! The filming of the horror movie ‘Grandma’s House’ will take place in Dublin, Ireland, between May 12 and July 9 this year. Rob Savage will direct it, based on a script Nathan Elston adapted from Josh Malerman’s eponymous novel ‘Incidents Around the House.’

The story follows eight-year-old Bela, who loves her family with all her heart. It comprises Mommy, Daddo, and Grandma Ruth. However, there is also Other Mommy, an otherworldly entity who always asks the little girl if she can go inside her heart. When horrifying events start occurring within the house, Bela realizes that Other Mommy is getting wary of asking the same question again and again, and unless she says yes, everyone will have to pay for it. Other Mommy is getting bolder, stronger, and more restless, and only the bonds of a family can protect them. However, this seems unlikely as cracks soon appear in her parents’ marriage.

Jessica Chastain previously starred in the horror movies Andy Muschietti ‘Mama,’ another movie with a malevolent motherly entity, and ‘It: Chapter Two,’ also directed by Muschietti. Her other recent notable roles include Alice in Benoît Delhomme’s ‘Mothers’ Instinct,’ a thriller about two mothers and their sons, Amy Loughren in Tobias Lindholm’s crime drama ‘The Good Nurse,’ and Sylvia in Michel Franco’s ‘Memory,’ which explores an unlikely relationship between a social worker and a man with dementia. As far as TV is concerned, she played Tammy Wynette in Showtime’s ‘George & Tammy,’ a show that explores the romance between popular country musicians George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and Mira in HBO’s ‘Scenes from a Marriage,’ co-starring Oscar Isaac.

Rob Savage’s recent feature directorial credits include the horror movies ‘The Boogeyman,’ which is about a supernatural entity that feeds on the suffering of people, ‘Host,’ which revolves around a group of friends who hold a virtual seance during lockdown, and ‘Dashcam,’ a road-trip horror flick about two friends taking an elderly woman out of town. She also directed multiple episodes of the AMC sci-fi romance series ‘Soulmates’ and the Epix historical fantasy series ‘Britannia.’

Dublin recently served as the filming location for the movies ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’ and ‘The Pope’s Exorcist.’ The shows ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Foundation’ were also shot here.

Read More: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Starts Filming in New York and Italy in July