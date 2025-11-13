Keanu Reeves’s ‘Shiver’ Starts Filming in the Dominican Republic in February 2026

The Caribbean will play host to Keanu Reeves very soon. This is because his next feature, a sci-fi movie titled ‘Shiver,’ will be filmed in the Dominican Republic starting in February 2026. Tim Miller will direct it, based on a story by Ian Schorr.

The plot centers on a struggling smuggler caught in a time loop. After being double-crossed during a job in the Caribbean Sea, he finds himself surrounded by dead bodies, hostile mercenaries, and sharks. He is forced to live the last moments of his life again and again until he finds a way to break the loop.

Keanu Reeves was last seen in the comedy movie ‘Good Fortune,’ where he played the role of the angel Gabriel. The movie also starred Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, Aziz Ansari, and Keke Palmer. Before that, we got his extended glimpse as John Wick in ‘Ballerina.’ He also voiced Shadow the Hedgehog in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3.’ We will next see Reeves in Jonah Hill‘s black comedy movie ‘Outcome,’ and another black comedy titled ‘The Entertainment System Is Down,’ directed by Ruben Östlund and also starring Kirsten Dunst and Daniel Brühl.

Tim Miller is primarily known for directing ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Terminator: Dark Fate.’ He is also an animator, and his talents have been utilized in Netflix’s ‘Love, Death & Robots,’ which offers a variety of animation styles, and of which he is also the showrunner, and Prime Video’s ‘Secret Level,’ an adult animated anthology series based on popular video games. It remains to be seen what magic Reeves and Miles pull off on screen, since both are well-known for their penchant for science fiction.

Dominican Republic served as the base for movies like ‘Road House,’ starring Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘The Killer,’ featuring Michael Fassbender, ‘The Lost City,’ starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, and ‘Arthur the King,’ featuring Mark Wahlberg.

