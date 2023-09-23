Kiefer Sutherland’s The Winter Kills Begins Filming in Jersey City and Hoboken Later This Year

The action-thriller film ‘The Winter Kills,’ starring Kiefer Sutherland, will start filming by the end of this year in Jersey City and Hoboken, New Jersey. The film revolves around a homicide detective who faced accusations of killing his partner a decade ago. Now, he finds himself on the trail of a serial killer who was responsible for his partner’s murder all those years ago and has resurfaced to commit a new wave of crimes. This tense and gripping narrative sets the stage for a compelling thriller that delves into the detective’s quest for justice and redemption while confronting his past.

New Jersey will certainly provide a stunning and well-developed backdrop for this thriller as it has for some of the greatest blockbusters in cinematic history. Notable films such as ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Joker,’ ‘The Irishman,’ and even certain scenes from ‘The Godfather’ were shot in this beautiful state. Similarly, Hoboken has also hosted numerous film productions, including Robert De Niro‘s ‘Analyze This’ and Meryl Streep‘s ‘Julie & Julia.’

With John Stalberg Jr., a director renowned for his works in the thriller genre, at the helm, the film holds the potential to deliver a gripping and suspenseful cinematic experience. Stalberg’s track record, including recent projects like ‘Bad Hombres,’ ‘Crypto,’ and ‘High School,’ highlights his versatility and expertise in filmmaking. Talking about the film, he said, “Kiefer Sutherland is more than just the perfect actor for this film, he’s an absolute legend, and I’m beyond thrilled to match his rare talent with a role that will require every ounce of it. I couldn’t imagine a better team of professionals […] to bring ‘The Winter Kills’ to life.” Adding to the film’s creative talent, it’s scripted by Ben Floro Carney, whose impressive portfolio includes notable projects like ‘A Million Miles.’

The film has secured Kiefer Sutherland as its lead actor, drawing from his wealth of experience in projects such as ’24,’ ‘Phone Booth,’ ‘Mirrors,’ and ‘Melancholia.’ His return to a law enforcement role is sure to be an exciting prospect for fans. Behind the scenes, the film boasts a production team with industry heavyweights, including Patrick Rizzotti, Paul Johansson, David Guglielmo, John Jr., Wyatt Russell, Oliver Hudson, and director John Stalberg Jr. Additionally, the project is receiving financing from XYZ Films, known for their success in the thriller genre with hits like ‘Mom and Dad’ and ‘The Raid,’ along with Blue Fox financing.

With a seasoned director, a talented writer, and an established actor on board, this film promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing narrative and compelling storytelling. While the release dates and remaining details of the film are yet to be unveiled, eager fans are anxiously awaiting more news about this thrilling project. As anticipation builds, audiences can look forward to discovering the excitement and suspense that this upcoming movie is set to deliver.

