Laura Luchetti to Direct ‘The Duchess of Malfi’ Next

Laura Luchetti’s next feature is a story of love that defies boundaries! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the filmmaker will direct the romantic thriller ‘The Duchess of Malfi’ next. The movie will begin filming in Italy and Malta in the fall of 2025. Luchetti will helm the film with a screenplay written by Luke Garrett.

The narrative explores the themes of desire, betrayal, and violence, following a newly widowed duchess who defies convention by falling for her steward, Antonio. Their secret love affair sparks a bitter conflict with her ruthless brothers, the Cardinal and Ferdinand, who are determined to keep her under their control. They enlist Bosola, a cunning spy, to track her every move. While the duchess seeks to break free from her privileged life to marry Antonio, Bosola is driven by his ambition to climb the social ladder. Their fates collide in a tragic tale of ambition and forbidden love, both paying the price for their desires.

Luchetti’s most recent directorial work was ‘The Beautiful Summer,’ a queer drama that follows the 17-year-old Ginia, who navigates the emotional highs and lows of adolescence. The filmmaker also directed ten episodes of the drama series ‘Nudes.’ Her credits include ‘Twin Flower,’ a film set in southern Italy, where two teenagers—Anna, coping with her father’s murder, and Basim, an orphaned immigrant—embark on a journey to escape their traumatic pasts. Her other notable works include ‘Hayfever’ and ‘Climbing Cold Mountain.’

Garrett previously wrote ‘Ruby Strangelove Young Witch,’ which follows a young witch named Ruby as she embarks on a quest to rescue her long-lost mother, who was abducted by dark forces, using her magical abilities. His upcoming projects include ‘The Man Who Stole the Sky,’ starring Pierce Brosnan and Hannah Waddingham. Garrett is also the writer behind the upcoming film ‘The Postcard Killer.’

Italy recently served as the setting for notable projects such as ‘The Decameron‘ and ‘The Great,’ steeped in royal family drama. Meanwhile, Malta is a filming location for ‘Kaos,’ a contemporary retelling of Greek mythology, and Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon.’

