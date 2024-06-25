Pierce Brosnan and Hannah Waddingham to Star in The Man Who Stole The Sky

Pierce Brosnan is reuniting with ‘The Misfits’ director Renny Harlin for another action-packed heist film! The Cinemaholic has learned that the James Bond actor, along with Hannah Waddingham, will headline the cast of Harlin’s ‘The Man Who Stole the Sky.’ The project is slated to begin filming in Los Angeles, California, in July. Luke Garrett penned the movie’s screenplay.

The film is inspired by the infamous D.B. Cooper hijacking case. The story follows special agent Isaac Tanenbaum (Brosnan), tasked with solving the 50-year-old mystery that has haunted the FBI since the skyjacking by tracking down D.B. Cooper, bringing him to justice, and clearing the blemish from the bureau’s history. Flawless in his career and

riding high on recent achievements, Tanenbaum joins hands with a ragtag crew of experienced investigators to uncover that digging up the past can leave a lot of holes in the ground. The officer may eventually come to realize that the answers he’s looking for lie outside the mystery.

The story of D.B. Cooper is one of the most infamous chapters in the history of the FBI and the country. The unidentified man hijacked a Northwest Orient Airlines flight in November 1971, successfully receiving $200,000 in ransom. Passing himself off as Dan Cooper, the hijacker later parachuted from the aircraft over southwestern Washington, successfully making his escape. Despite decade-long investigations, Cooper was never found, and the case remains one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century.

Brosnan most recently appeared in the films ‘The Last Rifleman,’ ‘The Out-Laws,’ ‘Fast Charlie,’ ‘Black Adam,’ and ‘The King’s Daughter.’ He also worked in the HBO film ‘The Great Lillian Hall’ and will next be seen in the Samuel L. Jackson-led Western ‘Unholy Trinity,’ Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller ‘Black Bag,’ and Chris Columbus’ murder mystery ‘The Thursday Murder Club.’

Waddingham, who has garnered significant acclaim for her performance as Rebecca Welton in the hit Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso,’ most recently appeared in the action comedy ‘The Fall Guy’ and the miniseries ‘Tom Jones.’ She will next be seen in the untitled eighth installment of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise. Furthermore, Waddingham lent her voice to Jinx in the latest animated film ‘The Garfield Movie’ and Deliria in the Fox sitcom ‘Krapopolis.’

Since collaborating with Brosnan on ‘The Misfits,’ Harlin — best known for helming ‘Deep Blue Sea,’ ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master,’ and ‘Die Hard 2’ — has kept a tight schedule. The recent releases ‘The Bricklayer’ and ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1,’ along with the second entry in ‘The Strangers’ trilogy, will bring the Finnish filmmaker’s 2024 line-up to three directorial projects. On the other hand, the screenwriter of ‘The Man Who Stole the Sky,’ Luke Garrett, is returning to writing after a decade, following his debut feature ‘Ruby Strangelove Young Witch.’

Known as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles is slated to welcome the Max series ‘The Pitt,’ the fourth season of ‘The Morning Show,’ and the Chris Pratt movie ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ next month for filming.

Read More: Naomi Watts’ ‘Harmonia’ Begins Filming in Los Angeles in September