Lifetime Orders Get Him Back For Christmas; Starts Filming in Nashville in July

Lifetime is set to bring more Christmas cheer in the upcoming holiday season! The Cinemaholic has learned that the network has ordered ‘Get Him Back for Christmas,’ which will be directed by Brian Herzlinger, renowned for his work in romantic comedies. The TV movie is penned by Horace Priester. Principal photography will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, starting on July 15.

The plot follows rising pop star Bella Harlan. After a highly publicized breakup with her fellow celebrity boyfriend, she returns home for Christmas with the intention of writing a song to win him back right after the holidays. With the assistance of an old friend, Bella embarks on a journey of self-discovery, learning that true love and success may arrive from the most unexpected places.

Herzlinger first gained attention for directing and starring alongside Drew Barrymore in the mockumentary film ‘My Date with Drew,’ which was lauded for its originality. He has since made a name for himself in the holiday-themed romantic comedy genre by writing and directing a string of successful television chick flicks, starting from 2012’s ‘Christmas Angel’ to the more recent entries such as ‘The Holiday Fix Up,’ ‘A Christmas Dance Reunion,’ ‘Reindeer Games Homecoming,’ and ‘The Holiday Dating Guide.’ Herzlinger continues to build his portfolio with upcoming projects like ‘Christmas at Plumhill Manor,’ ‘Once Upon a Christmas Wish,’ and the fantasy film ‘The Last Love Letter.’

Priester, the writer of ‘Get Him Back for Christmas,’ is adding this film as his sophomore feature-length writing credit, following ‘Fall Nights in China Grove,’ which he also directed. The screenwriter has produced and edited several short films and the recent music video for Everyday Dogs’ song “Up on the Wall.” He is also set to write and direct his next project, ‘Everything I Ever Wanted.’ Fans of holiday films can look forward to this charming addition to Lifetime’s lineup, which is expected to deliver a heartwarming story filled with the magic of Christmas.

Nashville, the capital of Tennessee, is known for its rich musical heritage. The southern city recently hosted the production of the third season of the reality show ‘The Great American Recipe.’ Among the most famous projects shot in the region are ‘The Matrix,’ ‘The Green Mile,’ and ‘Nashville.’ Moreover, it has also been the setting for other holiday-themed movies, such as Hallmark’s ‘A Nashville Christmas Carol‘ and the Christian film ‘Unsung Hero,’ which arrived earlier this year. Additionally, Nicole Kidman’s Prime Video series ‘Scarpetta’ is scheduled to begin filming in the region in the coming fall.

