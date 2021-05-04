Directed by Emily Dell, ‘How I Met Your Murderer’ is a murder-mystery drama film that revolves around Mack Meyer, who hosts the podcast How I Met Your Murderer. The popular true-crime podcast has a considerable fanbase, and it helped Mack garner a significant fan following. However, her life takes an unprecedented turn when she realizes that Henry, her husband, may have something to do with the death of her high school friend, Lily. As she begins to connect the dots, her life turns upside down as Mack suspects that she may be living with a serial killer.

The captivating tale of mysterious murders and a woman desperately looking for answers can keep anyone glued to their seats to the very end. The captivating tale of mysterious murders and a woman desperately looking for answers can keep anyone glued to their seats to the very end. In case the film arouses your curiosity, and you wish to know more about its origins, cast, or other details, well, we have got you covered.

How I Met Your Murderer Filming Locations

The principal shooting for ‘How I Met Your Murderer’ was done in Oklahoma. The film’s production reportedly began in October 2020, and it wrapped up just under a month on November 13, 2020. Film production in the state has proliferated over the years, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, Oklahoma’s movie industry remained largely unaffected. The Oklahoma Film and Music Commission deserves a lot of credit for the state’s triumphant rise as a sought-after filming destination, mostly due to the incentives that are offered to the filmmakers.

Interestingly, movies like ‘Minari,’ ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,’ ‘Rain Man,’ ‘Around the World in 80 Days,’ and ‘American Honey,’ were all filmed there. Shooting for the crime-mystery drama was majorly done in only a few locations in Oklahoma, so without further ado, let’s have a look at them.

Oklahoma City

The movie was filmed in and around areas in Oklahoma City. The shooting took place during the global coronavirus pandemic, and since America is one of the worst-hit countries, all the COVID-19 norms were strictly followed by the cast and crew. N95 masks were used on the set, and everyone was tested before the filming began. Emily Dell, the director of the film, shared a photo on Instagram to share her production experience and express her excitement to start working on the murder-mystery drama film.

Movies filmed in the city include the action-adventure film ‘Twister;’ ‘Rain Man;’ ‘Dennis the Menace;’ biography drama ‘I Can Only Imagine;’ comedy-drama ‘Elizabethtown’ and the romance drama ‘The Turning Point.’

How I Met Your Murderer Cast

Rachele Schank headlines the film by essaying the role of Mack Meyer, the host of the podcast ‘How I Met Your Murderer.’ She is a world-renowned international model, and you may recall watching her on ‘Lucifer’ or ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Billy Armstrong plays the role of Mack Meyer’s husband, Henry. The British-American actor is popular for his roles in shows like ‘New Girl,’ ‘Castle,’ and ‘Nashville.’

Chris Zylka portrays Mack’s new neighbor Oliver. He is best known for his appearances in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’ and ‘Shark Night.’ Other noteworthy cast members include Nicole Jia as June, Gabriella David as Kristen, Jacob Dever as Alex, Ginger Gilmartin as Rebecca, Kitzia Jimenez-Jones as Jackie, Colleen Elizabeth Miller as Chelsea.

Is How I Met Your Murderer Based on True Story?

No, ‘How I Met Your Murderer’ is not based on a true story. The credit for the captivating and imaginative plot of the film ultimately goes to the writers Kat Hess and Megan Yoon. However, it would be naive to presume that the movie does not reflect the harsh realities of real life. There are several real-life cases that reflect whatever happens in the life of the film’s protagonist Mack Meyer and her husband Henry.

Paula Rader lived a normal married life with Dennis Rader, her husband, for about thirty-four years before realizing that Dennis, a church leader was actually a serial killer. The couple married on May 22, 1971, but it wasn’t until 2005 that she found out that her husband was actually the notorious serial killer known as the BTK killer, who used to ruthlessly torture his victims before killing them. Soon after his arrest, Paula was granted an emergency divorce. Dennis confessed to the murder of 10 people and is currently serving his life sentence for 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Paula’s case is one of many such examples. Other well-known cases in which people unknowingly married a serial killer include Linda Yates, whose husband Robert L. Yates Jr. is known to have killed at least 13 people. Herb Baumeister, who died by suicide, is believed to have murdered several people, but her wife Julie Baumeister remained clueless until his crimes were revealed. When Gary Ridgway was arrested for murder and confessed to killing 49 young women (admitted to killing 71 after his sentencing), his wife Judith Mawson was shocked to learn that her husband can do something like this.

Furthermore, over the years, numerous films have been made focusing on serial killers whose premise is entirely fictional. Movies like ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ and ‘Clarice’ are great examples. So, even though ‘How I Met Your Murderer’ is a work of fiction, it unknowingly reflects the dark side of the human psyche and the dangerous potential it holds.

Read More: Best Lifetime Movies on Netflix