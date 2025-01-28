Linden Ashby to Direct ‘Black Sheep’ Next

Veteran performer Linden Ashby has locked in his next directorial project! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actor-director will helm the murder mystery film ‘Black Sheep’ next. The project will enter production in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 22, 2025. Ken Sanders is on board as the producer.

The movie is a tense, character-driven thriller that follows Felicity Reynolds, a woman running from a complicated past. After assuming a false identity to start over, she finds herself entangled in a murder at her spa, forcing her to confront a web of deception that threatens her newfound life. As she flees to Atlanta, she seeks shelter with her estranged sister, Erin, while evading both a vengeful ex-boyfriend and the authorities.

As the narrative progresses, the siblings’ reunion ignites tension between them, as Erin finds it hard to connect her protective instincts with her sister’s troubles, only for the secrets from the past to surface and affect their fragile relationship. At the same time, Darren, Felicity’s loyal boyfriend and business partner, is blindsided by his partner’s actions. His love for her makes him embark on a journey to find answers concerning the unsettling mysteries about the woman he once thought he knew deeply. While dealing with these challenges, Felicity must uncover the real killer before it’s too late.

Ashby is best known for playing Sheriff Noah Stilinski in MTV’s supernatural drama ‘Teen Wolf‘ and its sequel movie ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie.’ He also portrayed Whit Foster in Netflix’s ‘Trinkets’ and Jacob Morrow Sr. in ‘Purple Hearts.’ The actor’s other prominent credits include Cameron Kirsten in the soap opera ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Damien in ‘Trust,’ Johnny Cage in the martial arts film ‘Mortal Kombat,’ and Chase in the zombie flick ‘Resident Evil: Extinction.’

Ashby’s familiarity with high-stakes storytelling and character-driven narratives positions him well for a project like ‘Black Sheep,’ which blends psychological tension with a fast-paced mystery. Speaking about his directorial approach in past interviews, he has emphasized his preference for grounded, emotionally intense narratives, which can be found in his previous works as a filmmaker, such as ‘Secrets Between Sisters,’ ‘Nightmare Pageant Moms,’ ‘Crazy Neighborhood Moms,’ and ‘Escaping My Stalker.’

