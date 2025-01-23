Owen Wilson to Star Alongside Alan Ritchson in Scott Waugh’s ‘Runner’

Get ready to witness Owen Wilson’s action avatar! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the actor, known for his comedic roles, is set to star alongside Alan Ritchson in the upcoming feature ‘Runner.’ With Scott Waugh at the helm, the high-stakes thriller will start filming in Australia in March 2025. Miles Hubley and Tommy White wrote the screenplay. The project marks the first collaboration between Waugh and either of the lead actors.

The plot follows the high-end courier Hank Malone, who is tasked with transporting a donor liver from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to a Santa Barbara hospital within three hours. The liver is urgently needed to save the life of a critically ill seven-year-old girl who has an incredibly rare blood type. As the journey progresses, Hank finds himself facing increasing danger when a ruthless crime lord, desperate to save his own ailing mother, targets the organ. In an attempt to overcome these threats, Hank teams up with a former military operative turned courier. Together, they must protect the precious cargo and ensure the organ reaches the right recipient in time.

‘Runner’ is expected to explore themes of desperation, sacrifice, and the lengths individuals will go to for loved ones. The film is anticipated to feature intense chase sequences and a ticking-clock plot, building tension as the characters race against time.

While additional details about the full cast are yet to be revealed, the movie’s lead actors, Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson, bring distinct talents to the project. We may see Wilson, known for his recent roles in ‘Loki‘ and ‘Paint,’ transitioning from his comedic roots to take on a more action-oriented character. Ritchson, who gained recognition for his portrayal of Jack Reacher in ‘Reacher‘ and appeared in a supporting role in ‘Fast X,’ is expected to bring his flair to the project.

Scott Waugh, whose previous films include ‘Need for Speed’ and ‘Act of Valor,’ has developed a reputation for action-focused storytelling. His most recent directorial effort, ‘Expend4bles,’ showcased his ability to helm large-scale action sequences. With a plot that hinges on a ticking clock and a dangerous race against time, Waugh is expected to deliver the kind of tension and excitement that fans of his previous works expect from him.

Australia offers a combination of urban and rural landscapes ideal for the film’s chase sequences. In recent years, the country has hosted major productions such as ‘Furiosa,’ ‘Mortal Kombat,’ and ‘Elvis,’ highlighting its appeal as a versatile filming destination with robust infrastructure.

Read More: Greg Pritikin to Direct ‘The Man Who Changed the World’ Next