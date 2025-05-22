Rachel Morrison’s Love Of Your Life: Plot and Filming Details Revealed

Rachel Morrison’s sophomore feature film ‘Love Of Your Life’ will be a drama about romance, heartbreak, and pain. The film will feature Margaret Qualley as Maya, a 20-something Boston ER nurse who meets Charlie, an audio synthesis specialist, while buying furniture. Their chemistry is undeniable, and the two soon get into an all-consuming romance, unbothered by what the others think of it. They get married after a few blissful years, but tragedy strikes when Charlie’s illness takes him away from Maya forever. Shattered, she moves to Portugal, living a hollow life until she comes face to face with a charming local guy named Felix. Unwilling to risk pain again, she flees. Time flies, and we see her in her 40s as she returns to the US, ready to confront her grief and give love one more chance. Filming of ‘Love Of Your Life’ will take place in London in July this year.

Margaret Qualley’s latest performance came in the form of Sue in the body-horror movie ‘The Substance.’ She plays the younger version of Demi Moore’s character, who is possessed with having a young figure and injects a questionable “substance” into her body to achieve that. Qualley also played multiple characters, including Vivian, Martha, and Rebecca, in Yorgos Lanthimos’ horror comedy anthology movie ‘Kinds of Kindness.’ Her other recent notable performances are Jamie in the road-trip drama ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ Felicity in Lanthomos’ fantasy black comedy ‘Poor Things,’ and Rebecca in Zachary Wigon’s thriller ‘Sanctuary,’ co-starring Christopher Abbott. Qualley also has a handful of TV shows to her credit, including Netflix’s ‘Maid,’ FX’s ‘Fosse/Verdon,’ and HBO’s The Leftovers.’ Her upcoming projects are Richard Linklater’s ‘Blue Moon,’ a biopic of songwriter Lorenz Hart, which co-stars Ethan Hawke, and Ethan Coen’s ‘Honey Don’t!,’ a crime comedy co-starring Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans.

Rachel Morrison’s debut feature directorial is ‘The Fire Inside,’ a biographical drama based on the life of professional boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, played by Ryan Destiny. However, she has a string of TV shows to her directorial credit, including Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian,’ FX’s ‘American Crime Story,’ Starz’s ‘Hightown,’ Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show,’ and ABC’s ‘American Crime’ and ‘Quantico.’

Julia Cox wrote the screenplay for ‘Love Of Your Life.’ Her other writing credits include the biographical drama ‘Nyad,’ based on the life of swimmer Diana Nyad and her attempts to cover the Straits of Florida; Prime Video’s ‘The Last Tycoon,’ based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s eponymous novel about Hollywood producer Irving Thalberg; and the Freeform teen drama series ‘Recovery Road,’ adapted from Blake Nelson’s eponymous young adult novel.

London served as the main production base for ‘The Agency,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and ‘3 Body Problem.’ Upcoming shows to be shot in the region include BBC’s ‘Clifftops’ and ‘Gangs of London’ Season 4.

