Lucy Liu’s Rosemead Begins Production in New York Early Next Year

The production of Lucy Liu-starrer ‘Rosemead’ will begin in New York early next year. Based on a true story, the drama film revolves around an immigrant mother named Irene, who suffers from terminal cancer. She takes desperate measures to help her unstable teenage son after uncovering his growing obsession with mass shootings.

Eric Lin helms the movie, making his debut as a feature film director. Lin served as the cinematographer of several famed films, including Peter Sarsgaard-starrer ‘The Sound of Silence,’ Netflix’s romantic movie ‘The Perfect Find,’ Nick Offerman-starrer ‘Hearts Beat Loud,’ etc. Marilyn Fu penned the screenplay based on Frank Shyong’s Los Angeles Times article “A Dying Mother’s Plan.” Fu had previously written ‘The Honor List’ and two episodes of the family drama ‘The Baxters.’

“It beautifully depicts how mental illness, and the shame of it, tests the fierce bonds of a Chinese immigrant family,” Lin described the movie in a statement. “Creating important roles for Asian women is one of my driving forces as a screenwriter. Not only do we need to see people on screen who look like us, but who feel joy, who struggle, and who confront obstacles, like us,” Fu added, joining the director.

Liu headlines the film’s cast as Irene. The ‘Elementary’ fame recently completed the filming of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-starrer ‘Red One’ and Christoph Waltz-starrer ‘Old Guy.’ The actress is also a part of the voice cast of upcoming projects such as ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ and ‘Exploding Kittens.’ Liu’s recent releases include ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ ‘Strange World,’ ‘Stage Mother,’ and ‘Why Women Kill.’

“This heartbreaking, true story shines a light on how important it is to understand all aspects of mental illness, especially in Asian societies,” said Liu in a statement. “I’m excited to be working with Eric and Marilyn to tell a story within our shared culture, and to bring attention to the terrible stigma attached to this disease that can cause individuals and families to become ostracized in their own communities, or in this case, lose their lives,” the actress added.

The New York filming schedule of the movie is expected to last nearly two months. The state previously hosted the production of some of the acclaimed films of recent times, including David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

Read More: Best Dramas on Netflix