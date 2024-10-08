M.J. Bassett to Direct ‘Lullaby’ Next

M.J. Bassett is set to take a break from television! The Cinemaholic has learned that the filmmaker will direct the horror feature ‘Lullaby’ next. The project’s filming will start on November 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Chris Roe, Edward E. Romero, Tim Sullivan, and Cooper Tomlinson wrote the screenplay.

The plot centers on a pregnant teen who tries to kill herself but is saved by a reclusive widow who nurses her back to health. However, the older woman’s ulterior motive is to steal the infant and then let the protagonist die.

Bassett began her directorial career with the horror war drama ‘Deathwatch,’ which won the Grand Prize of European Fantasy Film in Silver and garnered a cult following. This film was followed by ‘Wilderness’ and ‘Solomon Kane.’ Her latest projects include the Megan Fox-starring action thriller ‘Rogue’ and the action-adventure drama ‘Endangered Species.’ The filmmaker’s popular credits include shows such as Netflix’s ‘Altered Carbon,’ Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ and ‘The Terminal List,’ and NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap.’ She also helmed fifteen episodes of HBO’s action thriller ‘Strike Back’ and four episodes of Starz’s ‘Power’ and ‘Ash vs Evil Dead.’

Roe wrote and directed the short film ‘Cemetery Tales: A Tale of Two Sisters.’ He also served as a producer of the Nathan Oliver-directed horror comedy ‘Lady Psycho Killer.’ Romero’s latest writing credits include the horror film ‘What Is Buried Must Remain’ and ‘Children of Beqaa,’ a documentary about Syrian refugees. Sullivan penned and helmed the horror comedy ‘2001 Maniacs: Field of Screams,’ starring Bill Moseley. He also starred in Chris Staviski’s horror thriller ‘Pain Is Beautiful.’ Tomlinson acted, produced, and shot Curry Barker’s found footage horror drama ‘Milk & Serial.’

Popular horror films shot in Los Angeles include Bryce McGuire’s ‘Night Swim’ and Gerard Johnstone’s ‘M3GAN.’

