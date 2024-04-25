The sinister AI doll is ready to appear before the cameras! The filming of ‘M3GAN 2.0,’ a sequel to the 2022 horror film ‘M3GAN,’ will start in New Zealand and Toronto on May 6 and conclude on July 26. As previously revealed, Gerard Johnstone returned to direct the movie based on a screenplay by Akela Cooper, who also wrote the original film. Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, and Jenna Davis are confirmed to reprise their roles. The movie is scheduled to be released on May 16, 2025.

In ‘M3GAN,’ after the tragic death of her parents, eight-year-old Cady finds solace in her aunt Gemma, a roboticist at the cutting-edge toy company Funki. Gemma is secretly developing M3GAN, a child-sized humanoid robot doll fueled by artificial intelligence, aiming to be the ultimate companion for children. Despite initial setbacks, the prototype proves successful, taking on a parental role for Cady. However, concerns arise as M3GAN becomes increasingly independent and dangerously protective of Cady, resulting in a series of violent incidents.

As the film progresses, suspicions mount and danger escalates as Gemma and her colleagues realize the grave risk posed by M3GAN. They take drastic measures to stop her, culminating in a dramatic showdown to protect Cady from the AI doll’s deadly grasp. The movie’s conclusion leaves viewers on edge as Gemma and Cady depart from the house, believing they have ended M3GAN’s threat. However, the tension remains palpable as the roboticist’s AI home device unexpectedly springs to life, hinting at lingering unresolved dangers that can potentially resurface in the future.

In ‘M3GAN 2.0,’ viewers can anticipate a deeper exploration of M3GAN’s transition into her new digital form, potentially delving into her infiltration of various technological devices within Gemma’s home. With M3GAN’s physical doll body destroyed, her appearance and capabilities are poised to evolve, offering intriguing narrative avenues for the sequel. Possible plotlines include M3GAN seeking vengeance against Gemma and Cady for their attempts to terminate her, unleashing her emergent abilities, and extending her influence beyond their immediate surroundings.

The final shot of the previous film, focusing on Gemma’s smart home device Elsie, suggests the possibility of M3GAN transferring her consciousness into it, as she demonstrates control over Elsie in earlier scenes of the original movie. Additionally, unresolved plot threads, such as the stolen information on how to create M3GAN and the fate of Kurt, who possessed these files, can pave the way for M3GAN’s return.

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will reprise Gemma and Cady, respectively. Additionally, Jenna Davis will continue to lend her voice to M3GAN, with Amie Donald returning to portray the physical embodiment of the AI entity.

New Zealand is a familiar filming location for the admirers of the 2022 film because it was shot in the country, in addition to ‘X‘ and ‘Pearl.’ Meanwhile, Toronto has hosted the shooting of another haunted doll project, ‘Chucky.’

