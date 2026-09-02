MAFS Season 20: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Peacock’s ‘Married at First Sight’ has become popular for the unusual way it puts relationships to the ultimate test. It asks complete strangers to marry after meeting for the first time and then discover whether compatibility can turn into love. In Season 20, seven couples took the risk of trusting the experts and each other by stepping into marriages with people they had never met. Their journey was filled with ups and downs as they managed attraction, compatibility, conflicts and the pressures of married life.

Cameron and Michelle Are Content With Their Married Life

Michelle Le and Cameron Mitchell had some apprehensions when their marriage began, but those concerns gradually disappeared over time. On Decision Day, they chose to stay together, believing that many of the issues between them had been resolved. Earlier, the couple had been divided over whether to live in Seattle or Portland, but they eventually both ended up in Northern California. They have also opened up about a medical crisis Michelle faced, which required her to undergo a hysterectomy. She shared that she had decided to freeze her eggs, with Cameron being a source of support throughout the process. The couple has discussed different options for having children, and Cameron later properly proposed to her. Since then, they have been taking time to get to know each other’s families better and have spoken about the many plans they have for their future together.

After beginning at Seattle Children’s, Michelle joined Amazon in 2018 and progressed through multiple technical recruiting and talent roles. She eventually became Senior Program Manager for Entertainment Talent Operations. She later joined Blue Origin as Senior Program Manager of Intern Programs before moving to the Federal Aviation Administration in 2026 as a Business Operations professional. Cameron turned his early passion for basketball into a professional playing career, representing clubs including Limerick Eagles, Sagrados Corazones and Warrnambool Seahawks. He later moved into coaching and joined Portland Community College in 2022 as an Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach before becoming Head Coach. He also worked as a Coaching Associate with Rip City Remix and provides basketball development training through CLA programs.

BelléJolie Force and Mecca Amen Have Decided to End Their Marriage

BelléJolie Force and Mecca Amen connected over several things on their wedding day. Both shared a strong faith, wanted to have children, and appeared to have a harmonious honeymoon period. On Decision Day, they chose to stay married, but their relationship began to change soon after. Just a month later, BelléJolie ended their marriage, explaining that she did not feel valued or respected in the relationship. She said she had spent much of their marriage putting her own feelings aside to make someone else happy, and that everything came crashing down once the season ended. She also accused Mecca of flirting with other women and telling his friends that she was not the woman he had imagined for himself. Mecca has not contradicted her account and has acknowledged their separation.

BelléJolie Force has carved out a space for herself as a singer and songwriter. Her creative portfolio includes the EP “Naked Diamonds” and songs such as “Stupid,” “On Everything,” and “I Promised Me.” She has also appeared in SHEIN’s Women Are Art campaign. Mecca Amen, meanwhile, works in sanitation while pursuing creative interests outside his day-to-day profession. His work in fashion has included appearances at Fil-Am Fashion Week in 2023, along with modeling opportunities for The ATMN Club, Mediums Collective, and Love Me Not. He has also developed an online following by sharing his experiences, interests, and perspective as a person of color.

Courteney Landis and Nick Uhlenhuth Have Gone in Different Directions

Courteney Landis and Nick Uhlenhuth’s relationship began with some apprehension after she learned that he was a reality TV star. Although the two developed a strong physical connection, their relationship struggled to progress on an emotional level. Courteney felt that Nick was not opening up to her, while Nick felt that his efforts to communicate were not being heard or understood. On Decision Day, Courteney chose not to continue their marriage, and Nick agreed with her decision. During the reunion, Nick explained that he had genuinely been trying his best but felt disrespected in the relationship. Courteney acknowledged that she could have been softer with him and given him more room to open up at his own pace. Since the show, Courteney has revealed that she is seeing someone, while Nick has chosen to take a break from dating.

Nick works in the technology sector and has held product management positions at companies including F45 Training and Shoot 360, following his computer science degree from MIT. He is also a familiar face in reality television, having appeared on ‘The Circle,’ ‘Perfect Match,’ and ‘Battle Camp.’ Beyond television, Nick creates lifestyle content and has built a sizable following on Instagram and TikTok. His beloved Mini Bernedoodle, Murphy, is another important part of his life. Courteney Landis joined Oracle in 2020 and has since progressed through several roles within the company. She has built a following on Instagram, where she shares aspects of her life and promotes her Amazon Storefront and Shop My page. She is also a competitive HYROX athlete and bodybuilder who enjoys spending time doing what she loves.

Caitlin Grimm and Devin Short Have Broken Up

Caitlin Grimm and Devin Short came from very different family backgrounds, but they entered their marriage with similar expectations about what they wanted from their relationship. Although they shared some happy moments, there were also frequent disagreements and communication problems. Minor arguments often escalated, leaving both of them frustrated and emotionally drained. They also accused each other of flirting, which further strained their connection. Eventually, they decided to end their relationship before Decision Day. At the reunion, Caitlin described their marriage as an emotional “whiplash” that she struggled to keep up with. Since then, she has revealed that she is seeing someone new and has fallen in love, while Devin remains single and hopeful that he will eventually find the right partner.

Caitlin is a makeup artist who owns Makeup By Cait. She previously worked as a physical education teacher before becoming an Account Manager at A F Business Solutions, where she handles social media and brand marketing. She holds degrees in health and physical education and curriculum and instruction. She has also worked as a Physical Education Teacher at Naches Valley High School and only left the job in 2025. Devin has transitioned from a rugby career into coaching. He now runs Validus Tackle Academy as its founder and Head Coach. He offers private lessons and small-group training. He has also launched an app for the academy.

Tori Dahl and Felipe Cruz are No Longer in Love With One Another

A day before their wedding, Felipe Cruz revealed that he had struggled with infidelity in the past, which immediately raised concerns among some of his fellow cast members. Although his marriage to Tori Dahl began on a positive note, things soon took a difficult turn. Within days, Felipe told Tori that he had been thinking about cheating on her, prompting her to end the relationship. At the reunion, Felipe clarified that what he had shared was not entirely true and explained that he had said it because he did not know how to express that the experiment had become too overwhelming for him. He apologized to Tori but admitted that their marriage had started to feel like too much effort. Tori, however, said his actions had deeply hurt her and that she did not deserve to be treated that way.

Felipe Cruz is based in Seattle, where he works in hospitality as the manager of La Fontana Siciliana on Blanchard Street. He has also worked with Tavern Law. Outside of his career, Felipe stays active through regular gym sessions and enjoys traveling. He shares his Seattle home with his cat, Kiki, who is an important part of his life. Tori lives in Seattle and works in marketing, serving as a Global Marketing Launch Manager at Microsoft. She also runs GrapeVine Marketing Consultancy, which she founded in 2019, after previously gaining experience at Amazon. Tori studied marketing at the University of Montana. She enjoys traveling around Washington, especially with her dog, Koda Bear.

Marissa Meyer and Adam Dehmlow Have Ended Their Platonics Friendship as Well

Marissa Meyer and Adam Dehmlow seemed to be perfect for each other on paper. They both had successful careers and wanted to build a family, but things in the real world were much different for them. Adam always felt a lack of physical attraction toward Marissa, and they did not feel aligned with each other’s lifestyles at all. On Decision Day, they both agreed to remain friends, but Marissa shared during the reunion that the friendship had not sustained. She said she found out that Adam had texted another girl on Decision Day. After he showed up for dinner with her with a hickey and also texted Tori on a dating app, Marissa decided to cut him off completely. At the reunion, Adam introduced his girlfriend, whom he has been seeing for the last three months.

Adam Dehmlow works in data and analytics. He has built his career in the field after completing a Master of Science in Business Analytics at the University of Washington. He began as a Data Analyst at Varsity Tutors and has since continued in analytics-focused positions, developing professional experience centered on data-driven work and business insights. Marissa has developed her career in program management after earning a Communications degree from the University of Washington. She also has a Professional Sales Certificate from the Michael G. Foster School of Business. She founded and managed Seabeck Stables Events from 2020 to 2022 before joining Amazon, where she progressed from Program Manager II to Global Program Manager II in 2025.

Nikki Jefferson and Shawn Best No Longer Have a Romantic Connection

On their wedding day, Nikki Jefferson was unsure about her match with Shawn Best from the moment she saw him. She admitted that he was not her physical type, but decided to give the marriage a fair chance. During the reunion, Nikki explained that she had hoped her feelings would grow as she experienced his kindness and compassion, but she said that she did not see those qualities in him. She accused Shawn of putting her down and making remarks about her that she did not appreciate, which ultimately made her Decision Day call clear. Shawn, meanwhile, revealed that although he also chose not to stay married to Nikki, he had been torn for a long time because ending the relationship felt like he was breaking a commitment he had made to her.

Nikki has spent more than two decades working in human resources. She began as an HR intern at Target in 2004 and eventually became an HR manager. She later held senior HR roles at Amazon and Meta before returning to Amazon as a Principal HRBP. She now serves as a Senior Manager in Talent Management for Enterprise Functions at Amazon. Shawn began his career in residence life at The King’s College, where he served as Director of Residence Life from 2007 to 2012. He later moved across consulting and leadership roles, including a stint as Senior Consultant at Chanel. In 2025, he joined Olympic College as a Vice President and also works as a strategist with The ARC Group LLC.

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