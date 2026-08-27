Love is Blind UK Season 3: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Although every relationship comes with its own unique set of challenges, romantic ones are even more complicated owing to the extent of the emotional vulnerabilities involved. That’s why dating shows like Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: UK’ have been so prevalent over the past few years, especially as they often showcase how connections are really developed. Apart from giving participants the space to accept others as who they are while also truly being themselves, they focus on several other intangible aspects that make a union work, and season 3 is no different.

Sophie Tregakiss and Taylor Burgen’s Love Story Has Been One For the Books

Sophie Tregakiss and Taylor Burgen bonded instantaneously in the pods, starting with a bit of banter before gradually opening up to one another about their deepest, darkest secrets. They met on every level in such a way that neither ever even considered another connection, leading to a blissful engagement and an even joyous courtship since their physical chemistry was off the charts, too. The sole hiccup they faced throughout the experiment was her family’s disapproval, as they believed the couple was rushing, but they knew what they had was special and said, “I do.”

Since then, it appears Sophie and Taylor have been embracing their status as newlyweds, settling into their marriage while also figuring out where to reside and start a life together. After all, the 27-year-old has long built something for herself in Greater Manchester, where she has served as an Operations Team Lead at British Gas for close to a decade as of writing. On the other hand, the 31-year-old Sales Manager at Marquee Contracting (since November 2025) has called London home for roughly 6 years, preferring to remain close to his family. However, they both seem ready to relocate so as to be together – they just have to decide which place works best.

Ciara Murphy and Ajay Cheema Are Likely Still Head Over Heels in Love

Although the pod situation was a bit messy for Ciara Murphy, as she initially felt a pull towards both Ajay Cheema and Jack Bradshaw, things changed not long after. The moment Ajay laid all his cards on the table by admitting she was the only one for him, and Jack indicated he was dating both her and Faye Domaille, she made up her mind. What resulted from this were two intensely sweet relationships that seemed like perfect matches, with Ciara and Ajay navigating their every difference with grace. Their efforts to handle their fights, solve their issues, respect one another’s boundaries, and understand each other’s cultures ultimately helped them make it to the altar.

Therefore, from what we can tell, Ciara and Ajay currently appear to be stronger than ever as a happily married couple, glad to finally start this new chapter hand in hand in London. We should mention that they even connect on a professional level, since the 30-year-old is a Pilates Instructor and the 33-year-old is carving out a path for himself in the fitness industry. He was once a basketball athlete, but he switched gears a few years later to work as a banking associate for some stability before realizing his real calling was in fitness. Thus, today, he is earning his Pilates Certification while also serving as a personal trainer, offering in-person and online sessions.

Cuba Riggs and Ryan Roberts Broke Up Partway Through the Experiment

Although Ryan Roberts was uncertain whether a connection even existed for him owing to his unconventional lifestyle and spirituality, he decided to participate in the experiment. He had no idea he would come across Cuba Riggs in the pods, who not only understood him at his core but also shared similar beliefs, opinions, and values – they were truly two peas in a pod. However, everything changed once they returned to the real world, as they just didn’t get quality time together due to his doubts, his prior work commitments, and his nan’s unfortunate passing. So, around a week before they were to walk down the ailse, they chose to part ways for good.

Since then, Cuba and Ryan have been leading completely separate lives, indicating they never reconciled on a romantic level after the show’s filming came to an end in late 2025. The former is a 30-year-old London-based Yoga & Fitness Instructor with her own online platform and a Personal Trainer at the Hogarth Club, so her primary focus today is expanding her reach. She is also an adventurer as well as a traveler, having recently visited Italy, Greece, Tanzania, the French Alps, Kilimanjaro, and more. On the other hand, Ryan is a 33-year-old Motivational Speaker from Wales whose work takes him all across the globe, especially as he speaks on men’s emotions, growth, mental health, and more. He has recently even spread his wings to embrace his public standing by becoming more active on social media and launching a YouTube channel.

Yasmin Toseafa and Jordan Taylor Could Not Find the Spark They Were Looking For

While Yasmin Toseafa and Jordan Taylor appeared to be the perfect match with how well they connected emotionally, mentally, and spiritually in the pods, things changed in the real world. They still had a lot of care, trust, understanding, and respect between them, but the lack of a spark kept them from fully immersing themselves in the experiment and trusting the process. He made it clear he was being extra cautious because his fiancée had never been in a relationship before, which he couldn’t get out of even after she expressed she was okay with more. Therefore, instead of wasting each other’s time, they decided to amicably part ways around the halfway mark of the experiment.

Yasmin and Jordan have managed to maintain that amicability to this day, as evidenced by their seemingly having no problem being in the same space during cast dinners and reunions. Yet, they do lead independent, separate lives today, meaning it doesn’t appear as if they rekindled their romance in any capacity after filming concluded – they are just two people who hold one another in regard. Coming to their current standing, Yasmin is a 33-year-old professional model, world traveler, and 2025 Miss Universe Great Britain Finalist based in London. On the other hand, Jordan is a 30-year-old army veteran (he served for 12 years), an educator serving as School Head of Year, and an online fitness coach from Birmingham.

Faye Domaille and Jack Bradshaw Are Likely Still Smitten With One Another

Jack Bradshaw was initially confused whether Ciara Murphy or Faye Domaille was the right partner for him, and he was gravitating towards the former before one date changed everything. As Faye decided to finally let all her guards down and just be herself with him, he opened up about some deeply personal things before also laughing harder than he ever did. That’s when he was sure Faye was the one for him, leading to their relationship developing further as they began to navigate their physical spark and what it was like to live together. They did understandably have a few arguments along the way, but they always managed to talk things out, understand each other’s perspectives, and promised to do better.

Hence, of course, Faye and Jack said “I do” when they met at the altar. They wanted to spend forever together, and it appears as if that’s precisely what they are currently building towards in London, England. They’d decided while still in the experiment that the self-proclaimed Prince of Perranporth Beach would relocate from Cornwall for her, leaving behind his career as a Chef. The 30-year-old had claimed he wanted to make a career switch anyway and try his hand in Sales, so that’s what he is likely doing today. As for Faye, the 28-year-old is not only an Executive Assistant at Orbis Investments but also a model and the entrepreneur behind the Sphynx Suit & skiwear brand, SkiKat Skiwear.

Francesca Emmanuel and Joseph Subuola Are Possibly Living in Matrimonial Bliss

When Joseph Subuola first came into the pods, he had no idea he would form connections with both Chevanique and Francesca Emmanuel, leading to a complex love triangle. He wavered between the two for a while before realizing that it was the latter who really pulled at his heartstrings, made him laugh, and understood him like no other. Unfortunately, some of his conversations with his other date hung over their heads for a while due to external parties, that is, until they managed to clear the air for good. They then faced her family’s unacceptance as they believed it was all too soon, but they did so with grace, kindness, and love, showing simply by being themselves that they were happier than ever.

Therefore, we’re happy to report that Francesca and Joseph not only said “I do” at the altar but are seemingly also maintaining that vow of forever to this day. It’s unclear whether they have found their forever home where they’ll move in together, build a family, and plan their ever after, yet it appears their love keeps them strong. On a professional level, we should mention that the 29-year-old is a Human Resource Assistant, whereas the 33-year-old is a Senior Project Manager at American Express. They both reside in London, where they appear to be embracing every opportunity to come their way. We honestly can not wait to see what’s in the cards for them next.

Read More: Where is Love is Blind UK Season 3 Filmed?