Marshals Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

Created by Spencer Hudnut, CBS’ ‘Marshals’ ends its first season with a bang, as Tom Weaver, the new rancher in town, is revealed to be the shadowy figure who has been pulling the strings all along. With this reveal, every recent hurdle in Kayce’s life gets recontextualized, and what’s worse is that he’s yet to figure out the truth. Still trusting Tom completely, he sends Tate with him to Texas on a fishing trip, not knowing that Tom has already issued a hit on Pete, Skinner, and perhaps many more. With the future of Broken Rock at stake, Kayce has very little time to make things right and just about everything to lose.

With the first thirteen episodes of this western police procedural series turning out to be a smash, CBS renewed the show for a second season in March of 2026. In the best-case scenario, fans can expect the sequel to release as early as fall 2026.

Season 2 of Marshals Will Likely be a War Between Duttons and Weavers

Season 2 of ‘Marshals’ has been confirmed to pick up right where the previous season left off, which is a series of cliffhangers that involve the fate of our main characters. Following the ambush on Pete and Skinner, we learn that the mastermind behind this entire string of ominous events is none other than Tom Weaver, the new megarancher in town, who is prepared to go to war for control. What makes things infinitely trickier is that he is taking Tate to Texas and can effectively use him as a hostage if push comes to shove. Though our Marshals are yet to put the pieces together, Kayce will likely go berserk the moment he figures out that Tate is the one in danger, which makes it likely that the next season will be way more action-packed and emotionally charged.

Though Pete and Skinner barely have any time to react to the shots fired at them, we never see them getting injured either. More importantly, the lead enforcer drives away from the scene before he can confirm the Marshals’ deaths, which means that his intel is most likely false. In this scenario, a surprise miracle, or their sheer superiority in terms of skill, might just save Pete and Skinner from death. From there, the show can return to the crew tracking down the assassins targeting Rainwater, which should, ideally, lead them directly to Tom. A more ambiguous question, however, is whether Dolly is involved in this entire plan, as that has the potential to recontextualize some of the most important moments of the show, including Garrett’s death.

Season 2 of Marshals Might Have a Few Major Shifts in the Cast

Given the cliffhanger end of season 1, the fates of several characters are up in the air going forward into the sequel. While Luke Grime is fully expected to return as the protagonist, Kayce Dutton, the same cannot be said with certainty about his fellow Marshals. At the very least, actor Logan Marshall-Green, who essays Pete Calvin, has confirmed that he will be rejoining the show as well, but things are still ambiguous when it comes to his co-star Arielle Kebbel, who plays Belle Skinner and is last seen in the same scene as Logan’s. Another mystery is that of actor Ash Santos, whose character, Andrea Cruz, has officially checked out of the Marshals and is on her way back to Washington, D.C. That said, her exit is never fully confirmed either, which makes a surprise reprisal of her role quite possible.

With all that said, fans can expect actor Tatanka Means to step back into the fan-favorite role of Miles Kittle. Additionally, the second season is likely to capitalize on the Weavers’ reveal, which means more potential screentime for actors Chris Mulkey and Ellyn Jameson, who play Tom and Dolly Weaver, respectively. Additionally, fans can also expect a bigger presence from Kayce’s son, Tate, which means that Brecken Merrill is very likely to return as well. There is also a good chance of actors Gil Birmingham and Moses Brings Plenty stepping back into the roles of Rainwater and Mo. As a final curveball for the fans, the show might just feature cameo appearances from Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who play Beth and Rip, respectively.

Season 2 of Marshals Can Focus More on Kayce and Tate’s Relationship

One question that Kayce wrestles with for much of the season is whether East Camp, and the Yellowstone legacy in general, is the right fit for him. Though he finds companionship in the US Marshals, that doesn’t exactly stop his past from catching up to him. On the contrary, it makes every little detour that much more complicated, as he is now accountable to Pete and the others. Season 2, as such, can expand on that grayness, bringing up more skeletons from Kayce’s closet and forcing him to confront his shortcomings. This doesn’t just extend to him, as the protagonist, but also to Pete, Miles, Andrea, and Skinner, all of whom are dealing with demons of their own, and are yet to reach their respective catharses.

Another thread that season 2 is bound to pick up on is Tate’s kidnapping, which has developed into somewhat of a running motif between ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Marshals.’ Given that he is headed to Texas, the stage is set for a potential crossover with ‘Dutton Ranch,’ marking a reunion of the Dutton siblings after several years. At the same time, this can give Tate an opportunity to break free of the cycle and claim an original space in the larger narrative. As much of the season one finale seems dedicated to exploring father-son relationships, this can turn into one of the show’s most emotionally rich character arcs. For now, however, everything depends on who wins this slow game of chess between the Duttons and the Weavers.

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