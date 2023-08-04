Melanie Lynskey’s ‘Griffin in Summer’ Has Begun Shooting in Richmond

The shooting of Melanie Lynskey-starrer ‘Griffin in Summer’ has begun on July 31, 2023, in Richmond, the capital city of the state of Virginia. Directed by Nicholas Colia, the movie revolves around 14-year-old Griffin Nafly, who sets out to write and direct a new play. His efforts are interrupted by Brad, a handyman who works on the former’s house. Griffin’s ill feelings toward Brad evaporate when he learns that the latter was a former performance artist. “[…] as his feelings for Brad turn romantic, Griffin’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic. In the end, everything collides as Griffin makes a huge mess of his life and play,” the logline reads.

Since the film received a waiver from SAG-AFTRA to move forward with the production, which is scheduled to end on September 1, 2023, the shooting will not be affected due to the ongoing actors’ strike. Richmond is serving as the principal location of the movie after previously hosting popular projects such as ‘Homeland,’ Michael Keaton-starrer ‘Dopesick,’ Steven Spielberg’s ‘Lincoln,’ Ridley Scott’s ‘Hannibal,’ Nicole Kidman-starrer ‘Cold Mountain,’ ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond,’ etc. for filming.

Colia, who is at the helm of the film, also wrote the same. The filmmaker made his feature film debut with ‘Boys on Film 17: Love is the Drug.’ He also plays The Monk in ‘Fits and Starts,’ starring Greta Lee and Wyatt Cenac.

Lynskey’s character in the film is yet to be disclosed. The actress was nominated twice in the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards. She is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performances as Shauna in ‘Yellowjackets’ and Kathleen Coghlan in ‘The Last of Us’ respectively. Lynskey’s recent credits include Pinky in ‘HouseBroken,’ Betty Gore in ‘Candy,’ June Mindy in ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Hannah in ‘Lady of the Manor,’ Professor Ericson in ‘Young Sheldon,’ Rosemary Thomson in ‘Mrs. America,’ etc.

Although Lynskey is expected to work during the ongoing strike, the actress recently extended her support to her fellow members of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. “So many actors I love and admire have been unable to make a living, to keep their health insurance. We need to make sure every member is protected. I am a proud member of @sagaftra and I am in this fight with you all and standing with the WGA,” the actress shared.

Juliet Berman of Treehouse Pictures is producing the movie. Juliet served as a producer of ‘The Darkness of the Road’ and Netflix’s romantic comedy ‘Set It Up.’ Her other credits include Henry Cavill-starrer ‘Sand Castle,’ ‘Mediterranea,’ etc. We can expect updates regarding the rest of the cast in the upcoming months.

