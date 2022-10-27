7 Movies Like Robbing Mussolini You Must See

The Netflix crime comedy ‘Robbing Mussolini’ is written and directed by Renato De Maria. It follows Isola, a Milanese entrepreneur who gathers a rag-tag band of rouges to help him loot a treasure belonging to Benito Mussolini. Set during the final days of the Second World War, the Italian film mixes elements of fiction and reality to give viewers a flavorful heist story that is filled with plenty of stylish visuals and exciting twists. If you enjoyed watching the movie and are looking for more such streaming options, we’ve got you covered! We have compiled a list of similar movies for you to check out. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Robbing Mussolini’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu!

7. The Italian Job (2003)

Directed by F. Gary Gray, ‘The Italian Job‘ is an action drama film loosely based on the 1969 British film of the same name. It stars Mark Wahlberg as Charlie Croker, a master thief who seeks revenge for his mentor’s death. Therefore, he gathers a crew of talented con artists to steal gold from a former associate who double-crossed them. The film boasts an exciting cast and features elements of classic heist movies akin to ‘Robbing Mussolini.’ Moreover, both movies showcase different scenic locations in Italy, creating unique visual styles. Lastly, the climax of ‘The Italian Job’ also features a high-octane car chase sequence.

6. Last Days of Mussolini (1974)

‘Last Days of Mussolini’ (also known as ‘Mussolini: Ultimo Atto’) is an Italian historical drama film directed by Carlo Lizzani. If you watched ‘Robbing Mussolini’ and felt intrigued by the politics and suspense revolving around the final days of Benito Mussolini’s death, you should check out ‘Last Days of Mussolini.’ The film dives deeper into the fall of the Fascist Government in Italy and its state during the final days of the Second World War. Viewers who enjoyed the historical aspect of ‘Robbing Mussolini’ will certainly find ‘Last Days of Mussolini’ to be a rich and enlightening experience.

5. Army of the Dead (2021)

Director Zack Syner’s ‘Army of the Dead‘ is a zombie drama film set in Las Vegas. The film revolves around a group of mercenaries led by Scott Ward on a mission to loot a Las Vegas casino. However, the entire city is quarantined due to a zombie apocalypse, making the group’s task near impossible. The fast-paced and beautifully shot film mixes the heist genre with zombie thrills, much like ‘Robbing Mussolini’ marries heists with history. Since both movies attempt to subvert the tropes of the heist genre, viewers will definitely enjoy ‘Army of the Dead.’

4. The Burnt Orange Heresy (2019)

‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ is a crime thriller film directed by Giuseppe Capotondi. It is based on author Charles Willeford’s book of the same name. It follows James Figueras, an art critic hired by a wealthy art dealer to pull off a highly complex heist. Figuera must find a way to steal a valuable painting from reclusive painter Jerome Debney. Like ‘Robbing Mussolini,’ the plot of robbery is motivated y personal agendas and includes plenty of interpersonal drama. Likewise, Lake Como plays a crucial role in both films, making them aesthetically similar. However, the plot of ‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ has plenty of fresh elements, making it worth a watch.

3. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is a war movie starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, and Diane Kruger. It follows a group of Jewish soldiers on an undercover mission to bring down the Nazi government and end the Second World War. Similar to ‘Robbing Mussolini,’ the film takes the alternate history route and blends various fictional elements to tell a compelling and overlapping story set during the final days of the Second World War. Moreover, with the signature directorial style of Tarantino, ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is quite simply a must-watch for viewers who enjoy films with secret schemes and dangerous missions.

2. Hell Hath No Fury (2021)

Directed by Jesse V. Johnson, ‘Hell Hath No Fury’ (originally titled ‘Ave Marie’) is an action drama film set during the Second World War. The film revolves around Marie DuJardin, a French national who is branded a traitor and left for dead by her compatriots. However, Marie is saved by American soldiers and is forced to join their hunt for Nazi gold. The film mixes fiction with reality by focusing on the search for Nazi gold, one of World War II’s most famous lost treasures. Therefore, the film’s plot is reminiscent of ‘Robbing Mussolini.’ Moreover, with a female protagonist and myriad interpersonal conflicts, the movie is an all-around entertaining affair.

1. Black Sea (2014)

‘Black Sea’ is a submarine disaster thriller film directed by Kevin Macdonald. It stars Jude Law as Captain Robinson, a veteran submariner who is fired from his firm along with his friends. To get his life back on track, Robinson plans an ambitious sea heist to salvage a World War II ship at the bottom of the titular sea said to contain Nazi Gold. The plot of a rag-tag band searching for a World War II-era treasure will remind viewers of ‘Robbing Mussolini.’ Moreover, the sea and submarine aspect gives the heist drama a unique aesthetic, making for a pulsating watch. The plot is driven by the human motivations of the characters, similar to the film mentioned above. For those reasons, ‘Black Sea’ takes the top spot on this list.

