12 Movies Like The Hunger Games on Netflix Right Now

Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, ‘The Hunger Games‘ is set in the dystopian nation of Panem, where the Capitol, the administrative and political power center, controls every aspect of life. The Capitol forces each of its twelve districts to send two teenagers to compete in a televised fight to the death every year, dubbed “The Hunger Games.” When Primrose Everdeen is selected as District 12’s female tribute, her older sister, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), volunteers to take her place, alongside fellow tribute Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson). Katniss travels to the Capitol, trains for the brutal contest, and enters an arena filled with stronger opponents.

As the entire nation watches, she must rely on courage, strategy, and instinct to survive while holding on to her humanity. Helmed by Gary Ross, the dystopian film is a harrowing commentary on dictatorship, class conflict, survival, revolution, capitalism, human nature, and love. If the themes of the narrative appealed to you, these movies on Netflix, similar to ‘The Hunger Games,’ feature unique storylines, conflicts, human struggles, futuristic settings, and deeper sociopolitical ideas.

12. The Perfection (2018)

Crafted by Richard Shepard, ‘The Perfection‘ is a psychological horror thriller film that follows former cello prodigy Charlotte Willmore (Allison Williams), who returns to the world of elite classical music after years away spent caring for her ailing mother. Hoping to reconnect with her former mentor, Anton (Steven Weber), Charlotte travels to Shanghai, where she meets Elizabeth Wells (Logan Browning), the academy’s gifted new star pupil.

When Charlotte and Elizabeth quickly develop a bond and set off on a trip together, a series of increasingly disturbing events transforms their journey into a nightmare filled with deception, psychological tension, and shocking twists. Although ‘The Perfection’ unfolds in a different setting, it captures the essence of ‘The Hunger Games’ by delving into the experiences of female protagonists navigating a ruthless environment where trust is fragile, every decision carries weight, and survival depends as much on mental strength as determination. Enjoy it here.

11. Triangle of Sadness (2022)

‘Triangle of Sadness‘ begins with models Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), a couple, arguing about their places in the fashion industry. To find themselves and resolve conflicts, the two go on a lavish cruise under the command of Captain Thomas Smith (Woody Harrelson). Their luxurious vacation takes an unexpected turn when a disastrous incident leaves the passengers stranded on a deserted island with little hope of rescue. While survival becomes the group’s only priority, wealth and social status lose their meaning, giving way to new power structures, strange alliances, and fierce struggles for control that expose the true nature of those involved.

Whereas ‘The Hunger Games’ examines survival under an oppressive regime, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ explores how extreme circumstances reshape human behavior. The stories unfold in amoral worlds, forcing their characters to adapt as power, status, and leadership are constantly redefined. Shaped by the directorial vision of Ruben Östlund, the black comedy film can be accessed on Netflix.

10. Bird Box (2018)

Based on Josh Malerman’s eponymous novel, director Susanne Bier’s ‘Bird Box‘ unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world where an unseen force drives anyone who looks at it to kill themselves. Five years into the catastrophe, Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock) sets out with her two young children on a perilous journey toward a place rumored to offer safety. Forced to travel blindfolded to avoid the entity through forests and along a dangerous river, the mother and her kids find themselves in an impossible situation.

They must rely on instinct, resilience, and trust in one another as every step brings new threats. Survival lies at the heart of both ‘Bird Box’ and ‘The Hunger Games,’ since they both follow a resourceful main character who endures relentless danger, protects vulnerable companions, and relies on courage, quick thinking, and determination to overcome seemingly impossible odds. The horror thriller film can be found here.

9. The Worthy (2016)

‘The Worthy’ or ‘Al Mukhtarun’ is set in a dystopian future where most of the world’s water supply has become lethally contaminated, pushing civilization to the brink of collapse. A small community survives by protecting one of the last remaining sources of clean water until two outsiders arrive at their heavily guarded refuge. Their presence soon triggers a deadly chain of events, forcing the survivors into a brutal struggle where trust is rare, hidden motives emerge, and every decision could determine who is worthy of staying alive.

Fans of ‘The Hunger Games’ will appreciate how ‘The Worthy’ places its characters in a ruthless survival scenario where limited resources fuel paranoia and violence. Both films create relentless tension by showing how desperation can reshape alliances, morality, and the instinct to stay alive. Directed by Ali F. Mostafa, the UAE Arabic thriller film is streaming on Netflix.

8. Choose or Die (2022)

With Toby Meakins behind the lens, ‘Choose or Die‘ is the tale of Kayla (Iola Evans), a struggling student and aspiring programmer searching for a way to improve her life while caring for her grieving mother. Hoping to claim a massive, uncollected cash prize, she begins playing a strange computer game from the 1980s. What starts as a harmless challenge quickly turns into a waking nightmare when the game begins influencing reality, forcing Kayla to make horrifying choices with deadly consequences.

With the help of her friend Isaac (Asa Butterfield), she races to uncover the game’s secrets before it claims more lives. At the heart of both ‘Choose or Die’ and ‘The Hunger Games’ is a deadly contest where every choice carries life-or-death consequences. The narratives trap their characters in a cruel game governed by unforgiving rules, resilience, and the constant need to adapt to survive. The British sci-fi horror thriller film is streaming on Netflix.

7. Spiderhead (2022)

‘Spiderhead‘ takes place inside a futuristic prison where inmates volunteer for experimental drug trials in exchange for reduced sentences. Among them is Jeff (Miles Teller), whose implanted device allows facility director Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth) to manipulate his emotions and behavior through powerful chemicals. When Jeff develops a bond with fellow prisoner Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), he begins to question the true purpose of the experiments. The deeper he digs into the facility’s secrets, the more determined he becomes to break free from a system designed to control both his actions and his mind.

Brought to life by Joseph Kosinski, the sci-fi psychological thriller film is based on George Saunders’ short story ‘Escape from Spiderhead.’ Although they approach the idea of control and subjugation differently, both ‘Spiderhead’ and ‘The Hunger Games’ place individuals inside tightly controlled environments where powerful authorities treat human lives as experiments. The films build suspense by exploring resistance, free will, and the fight to reclaim personal agency in the face of tyranny. You may access it here.

6. The Kitchen (2023)

Set in a dystopian London in 2040, ‘The Kitchen‘ follows an unequal and exploitative society where “The Kitchen” is the only remaining community resisting displacement. Within this isolated neighborhood, Izi (Kane Robinson) longs to leave his troubled past behind, while 12-year-old Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) searches for the family he has lost. While the two gradually form an unlikely bond, mounting personal hardships and a system designed to favor the wealthy force Izi into a dangerous decision that could alter the future of everyone living in The Kitchen, leaving fate hanging in the balance.

Beyond their dystopian settings, ‘The Kitchen’ and ‘The Hunger Games’ explore societies divided by extreme inequality, where ordinary people struggle against systems built to marginalize them. Both stories balance personal relationships with the larger theme of resistance in the face of oppression. Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya steer this British dystopian drama, which is available here.

5. Paradise (2023)

Directed by Boris Kunz, ‘Paradise’ unfolds in a future where biotechnology allows people to transfer years of their lives to others. AEON employee Max (Kostja Ullmann) firmly believes in the system that has transformed society. His faith is shattered when his wife, Elena (Marlene Tanczik), is forced to give up forty years of her life to pay off an insurance debt. Determined to undo the injustice, Max embarks on a dangerous mission that exposes the darker side of the corporation he once served. As he discovers that AEON’s influential CEO has a personal interest in Elena, the couple is drawn into a desperate fight against a system that treats human life as a commodity.

What connects ‘Paradise’ and ‘The Hunger Games’ is their unsettling vision of societies where human lives become valuable commodities. The layered stories examine how oppressive systems exploit ordinary people, compelling characters to challenge institutions that profit from inequality and suffering. The German sci-fi thriller film can be watched on Netflix.

4. The Platform 2 (2024)

Serving as a prequel to ‘The Platform’, director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s ‘The Platform 2‘ or ‘El hoyo 2’ is set in a vertical prison system, where 333 floors house two inmates each, and a descending platform carrying edible items is the only source of food. Newly arrived prisoner Perempuán (Milena Smit) enters the brutal facility hoping to atone for her past mistakes. However, after a mysterious leader enforces a ruthless new system governing how food is distributed, she finds herself caught in a dangerous struggle that tests both her convictions and her will to survive.

‘The Platform 2’ echoes the visual aesthetics, thematic debates, and the brutal survival dynamics of ‘The Hunger Games’ by thrusting ordinary people into deadly systems where scarce resources, rigid rules, and impossible moral choices determine who lives and who doesn’t. The Spanish sci-fi horror film can be found here.

3. What Happened to Monday (2017)

In ‘What Happened to Monday,’ the year 2073 is marked by overpopulation and food shortages, which force governments to impose a strict one-child policy. To protect his seven identical granddaughters (Noomi Rapace), Terrence Settman (Willem Dafoe) hides them from the authorities, naming them after each day of the week. The sisters survive by sharing a single identity, Karen Settman, with each leaving home only on the day of the week that matches their name, while evading the Child Allocation Bureau. Chaos begins when Monday suddenly disappears.

With their secret at risk and the government closing in, the remaining sisters must uncover what happened to her before they lose both their freedom and each other. Much like ‘The Hunger Games,’ the narrative presents a dystopian future where an authoritarian government strips away individual freedom in the name of societal stability. The films follow resourceful characters who challenge oppressive policies while risking everything to protect the people they love. Helmed by Tommy Wirkola, the sci-fi action film is streaming on Netflix.

2. The Platform (2019)

In ‘The Platform‘ or ‘El hoyo,’ the mysterious Vertical Self-Management Center is a prison where inmates are relocated to different floors every month. Their only source of food is a platform that descends through the tower, allowing those at the top to feast while leaving the lower levels with little chance of survival. As newcomer Goreng (Iván Massagué) experiences life on different floors, he witnesses the prison’s ruthless inequality and the desperation it breeds. Refusing to accept the system as it is, Goreng searches for a way to challenge the cycle of greed and restore a sense of humanity.

While ‘The Hunger Games’ uses a deadly tournament to expose social inequality, ‘The Platform’ relies on a brutal prison system to deliver a similarly powerful message on human nature, depicting oppressive societies that pit ordinary people against one another while those in power call the shots. Crafted by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, the Spanish sci-fi thriller film is available to watch on Netflix.

1. Uglies (2024)

Based on Scott Westerfeld’s novel of the same name, ‘Uglies‘ is a sci-fi drama film that unfolds in a post-apocalyptic future where everyone is labeled “Ugly” until undergoing mandatory cosmetic surgery at the age of sixteen. Like most teenagers, Tally Youngblood (Joey King) eagerly awaits the procedure that will transform her into a “Pretty.” However, her outlook changes after a close friend disappears, prompting Tally to venture beyond the life she has always known. As her search begins, she questions the society that demands absolute conformity and discovers unsettling truths about the world around her.

At their core, both ‘Uglies’ and ‘The Hunger Games’ follow young women who begin questioning the oppressive societies they are part of. When hidden truths come to light, the main characters in the films evolve into an unlikely symbol of resistance against a system built on control and conformity. With McG’s directorial vision shaping it, the film is streaming on Netflix.

Read More: Where Was The Hunger Games Filmed?