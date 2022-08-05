7 Movies Like They/Them You Must See

Peacock’s ‘They/Them,’ written and directed by John Logan, is a slasher horror movie with LGBTQ+ themes. It follows a group of queer teens who are forced to attend a gay conversion camp. However, they are caught in a deadly game after a serial killer attacks the camp. The film is a story of queer empowerment and trashes all the tropes of the slasher genre about the LGBTQ+ community. If you enjoyed the film’s thrills, jump scares, and commentary about gender identity, you must be looking for more such movies. In that case, let us share a list of similar films you will enjoy. You can watch most of these movies like ‘They/Them’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

7. Killer Unicorn (2018)

‘Killer Unicorn’ is a slasher horror movie directed by Drew Bolton and written by José D. Álvarez. It tells the story of a Brooklyn party boy who attends a grand party. However, the night takes a drastic turn when he is forced to contend with the attack of a mysterious killer wearing a unicorn mask. Viewers who enjoy campy horror movies with slasher elements and light comedic touches will certainly like ‘Killer Unicorn.’ Moreover, its blend of jump scares, music, and visual motifs will provide some cheap thrills to the viewers.

6. Bit (2019)

‘Bit’ is a vampire film written and directed by Brad Michael Elmore. It follows Laurel, a transgender teen girl who is turned into a vampire during one fateful summer. Together with four queer vampires, Laurel protects the streets of Los Angeles from predatory men. The film features a protagonist struggling with their gender identity, much like the characters in ‘They/Them.’ Furthermore, it features the same tonal approach to horror and focuses on the characters’ interpersonal conflicts, albeit using the tropes of the vampire genre instead of slasher.

5. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Directed by Karyn Kusama, ‘Jennifer’s Body’ is a comedy horror film starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in the lead roles. The film is about Jennifer Check (Fox), a demonically possessed high school girl who attacks and kills her male classmates. Meanwhile, her best friend, Anita “Needy” Lesnicki (Seyfried), attempts to stop Jennifer’s charade. The film has all the elements of classic slasher horror films and subverts the role of women in the genre, much like what ‘They/Them’ does for the queer community. Moreover, it is considered one of the most progressive and best feminist horror movies of recent times.

4. The Retreat (2021)

‘The Retreat’ is a horror film directed by Pat Mills. It follows a lesbian couple with a rocky relationship who travels to a remote camp for their pre-wedding retreat. However, they are forced to fight for their lives when they encounter militant extremists. The thrilling film is filled hinges on a twist ending and features LGBTQ+ characters in the limelight, similar to ‘They/Them.’ Likewise, both films subvert the “bury your gays” and “dead lesbian syndrome” tropes found commonly in horror flicks.

3. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020)

‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight‘ is a Polish-language thriller movie directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski. The supernatural horror film revolves around a group of technology-dependent teenagers who arrive at a remote camp to deal with their social media addiction. However, they soon find themselves on the target of deadly creatures in the woods. Like ‘They/Them,’ the movie is set in a remote and deals with teenagers. Hence, viewers who liked ‘They/Them’ will find some elements and character arcs of the film similar.

2. Fear Street Part One: 1994 (2021)

‘Fear Street Part One: 1994‘ is a slasher horror film based on the book series of the same name by R. L. Stine. Directed by Leigh Janiak, the film follows a group of teenagers in the town of Shadyside. The friends are terrorized by an ancient evil and try to rid the town of a centuries-old curse. It is the first installment in the ‘Fear Street’ trilogy and tells a well-crafted, emotionally rewarding story with all the blood and gore one expects from slasher films. While the LGBTQ+ representation in the film isn’t as evident as in ‘They/Them,’ viewers will find the characters very inclusive.

1. Friday the 13th (1980)

Directed by Sean S. Cunningham, ‘Friday the 13th’ is a slasher horror movie set at the fictional Camp Crystal Lake. It tells the story of a group of counselors who are brutally killed one by one at a summer camp on the property. The basic premise, although devoid of LGBTQ+ representation, is reminiscent of ‘They/Them’ due to its camp setting. Both films also feature actor Kevin Beacon in prominent roles.

The film is the first installment in the popular franchise of the same name and serves as the introduction of Jason Voorhees, a popular character in horror pop culture. Director John Logan cites the movie as a major influence on ‘They/Them.’ For those reasons, the film takes the top spot on our list!

