Murdoch Mysteries Renewed for Season 19 at CBC

Detective William Murdoch will soon be back solving cases in the streets of Toronto! The Cinemaholic can confirm that CBC has renewed the detective drama series ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ for its nineteenth season. Principal photography will take place between May 5 and December 11 in Scarborough, Ontario. Peter Mitchell will be back as showrunner and director.

With the new Lead Inspector of Station House 4, Albert Choi, and medical examiner/wife Julia Ogden, by his side, Murdoch deals with different kinds of complex murder cases and killers in Season 18, upping the ante of the entire show. The criminals range from people luring immigrants with the promise of land and taking their lives to those involved in a vast conspiracy, including the murder of an archduke, to a serial killer targeting men of other cultures.

Episode 22, the season finale, which was the show’s 300th episode, shows Murdoch and Julia celebrating their wedding anniversary. We also see Chief Constable Thomas Brackenreid organize a surprise birthday party for his wife, Margaret Brackenreid. However, all this doesn’t sway Murdoch away from his objective, which is to end the murder investigation connected to financial impropriety in a public hydroelectric project by tracking down gangster Tony Petrucci.

He is ultimately captured and confesses his crimes, but doesn’t write a confession or testify in court. The finale ends with Mayor Chadwick Vaughn, involved in questionable events, informing the Station House 4 staff that their services are no longer required. In other words, they have been fired. Season 19 will, in all probability, have Murdoch deal with more cases and Vaughn, now that the former has proof of the latter’s criminal activities.

Considering how Season 18 ended, actors we can expect to return in Season 19 include Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch, Helene Joy as Dr. Julia Ogden, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Albert Choi, Mark Caven as Chadwick Vaughn, Thomas Craig as Thomas Brackenreid, Clare McConnell as Effie Newsome-Crabtree, and Jonny Harris as George Crabtree.

Scarborough was the setting for the movies ‘Dream Scenario,’ starring Nicolas Cage, and ‘In the Shadow of the Moon,’ starring Boyd Holbrook.

