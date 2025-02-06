John Travolta and Michael Sheen to Star in ‘November 1963: The Killing of a President’

Two acting powerhouses are joining hands for a tale set during a pivotal moment in American history! The Cinemaholic has learned that John Travolta and Michael Sheen will headline Roland Joffé’s latest directorial venture, ‘November 1963: The Killing of a President.’ They will star alongside Mandy Patinkin and Dermot Mulroney. The project’s filming will start in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on May 12 and conclude on June 20, 2025. Nicholas Celozzi and Joseph Giancana wrote the screenplay.

The movie focuses on the 48 hours leading up to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, presenting the mob’s version of events based on firsthand accounts from Sam Giancana’s brother, Pepe Giancana, as passed down to Nicholas Celozzi, their nephew. Celozzi, who has a personal connection to the story, aims to offer an authentic portrayal of the assassination without fictionalizing the real-life occurrence.

The film was previously in the works as ‘2 Days/1963’ and ‘Assassination,’ with David Mamet on board as the director. Travolta was also part of this version of the project, along with Al Pacino, Viggo Mortensen, Shia LaBeouf, and Courtney Love. Barry Levinson then joined the movie, replacing Mamet. However, these attempts never materialized.

Travolta is no stranger to the mob genre, having delivered memorable performances in films like ‘Get Shorty’ as Chili Palmer, ‘Broken Arrow’ as Vic Deakins, ‘The Punisher’ as Howard Saint, ‘Lonely Hearts’ as Detective Elmer C. Robinson, ‘Killing Season’ as Emil Kovac, and ‘Gotti’ as John Gotti. He most recently appeared in Randall Emmett’s ‘Cash Out’ as Mason Goddard.

As for Sheen, the Primetime Emmy-nominated actor is known for portraying David Frost in ‘Frost/Nixon,’ Aro in ‘The Twilight Saga,’ and Tony Blair in ‘The Queen’ and ‘The Special Relationship.’ The actor’s last appearance was in the miniseries ‘A Very Royal Scandal,’ in which he played Prince Andrew.

As far as the rest of the ensemble is concerned, Patinkin is known for his work in ‘The Princess Bride’ as Inigo Montoya and ‘Homeland’ as Saul Berenson. The actor was last seen in the TV series ‘Brilliant Minds’ as Dr. Noah Wolf. Mulroney has appeared in films like ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ as Michael O’Neal, ‘The Wedding Date’ as Nick Mercer, and ‘The Grey’ as Talget. His recent credits include Dom Pascal in NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ shows and Leo in the romantic comedy ‘Anyone But You.’

Roland Joffé is known for his decades-long career, which is highlighted by powerful storytelling and cinematic vision. He gained critical acclaim for helming ‘The Killing Fields,’ which earned him an Academy Award nomination, and ‘The Mission,’ which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. His recent works include Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana’s ‘The Forgiven’ and ‘The Lovers,’ starring Josh Hartnett.

Read More: Gillian Anderson to Star Alongside Matt Damon in Ben Affleck’s ‘Animals’