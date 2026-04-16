Untitled Ocean’s Prequel Movie to be Shot Across the UK, Monaco, and Italy Starting this Summer

After years of waiting, the highly anticipated next installment in the popular heist film franchise ‘Ocean’s’ is finally going into production. Filming of the feature, which will be a prequel, will take place in the UK, Monte Carlo in Monaco, and Italy, starting this summer. Margot Robbie will star in the movie. Bradley Cooper, who was in talks to direct after Lee Isaac Chung and Jay Roach left, is finally on board to helm the Warner Bros. project. He will also star in the movie alongside Robbie. Benicio del Toro is reportedly playing the role of real-life Greek-Argentine business magnate Aristotle Onassis. Carrie Solomon wrote the screenplay. The movie will be released on June 25, 2027.

The story is set in 1962. It follows Elsie Brunner (Robbie), a stunning woman, who attends a mansion party to pilfer valuable earrings. She encounters Jack Mason (Cooper), a handsome safecracker with the same intention. After stealing the earrings, they pretend to be a couple to elude suspicion. However, they develop a mutual dislike and separate after the party, with Elsie unknowingly taking the earrings. Later in Monte Carlo, they discover a priceless jewel owned by shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis (del Toro), who had annihilated Jack’s wartime comrades. Seeking revenge, they plot to ruin Onassis financially by preventing his victory in the rigged Monaco Grand Prix and stealing the diamond. To succeed, they assemble a diverse team of men and women. It should be noted that Brunner and Mason are presumably the parents of Danny Ocean, the character played by George Clooney in the ‘Ocean’s’ movies.

Margot Robbie most recently played Cathy in ‘Wuthering Heights,’ the latest adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel, co-starring Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Before it, she had one movie between 2025 and 2024; it was Kogonada’s fantasy romance ‘A Big Bold and Beautiful Journey,’ also starring Colin Farrell. 2023 was the year of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie,’ with Robbie in the titular role as the iconic doll that revolutionized the girls’ toys industry.

Bradley Cooper’s last full-fledged role was in the 2023 movie ‘Maestro,’ which he also directed. He played composer Leonard Bernstein in it. After that, he voiced Rocket in two episodes of the Disney+ show ‘I am Groot,’ and the character Ice, an anthropomorphic glass of ice water, in John Krasinski’s movie ‘IF.’ In 2025, we saw him as Elijah Gemstone in Season 4 of HBO Max’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones,’ as Jol-El, the biological father of Superman in James Gunn’s ‘Superman,’ and as Balls in the comedy movie ‘Is This Thing On?,’ which he also directed. It starred Will Arnett and Laura Dern in the lead roles. Besides the Ocean’s prequel movie, Cooper will also be seen in Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2,’ the prequel to the latter’s cult classic crime drama starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. The movie is expected to start filming this summer.

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