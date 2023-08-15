OMITB: Is Grey’s New Orleans Family Burn Unit Based on a Real Show?

Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ created by Steve Martin & John Hoffman, is a comedy series that centers on Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, an unlikely trio who solve murders in their New York City apartment complex. The third season revolves around the death of actor Ben Glenroy and introduces viewers to struggling actress Loretta Durkin. In the third episode, Loretta books a role on the television series ‘Grey’s New Orleans Family Burn Unit.’ As a result, viewers must be curious to learn if the medical drama is based on a real show, and here is everything we know in that regard! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Grey’s New Orleans Family Burn Unit a Real Show?

In the third episode of season 3, titled ‘Grab Your Hankies,’ Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), a struggling actress working on Oliver’s play, reveals she has hired Ben Glenroy’s agent, Dickie, following the actor’s tragic death by falling down an empty elevator shaft. Oliver is working on redeveloping his play into a stage musical and wants Loretta’s help. However, he is taken aback when Loretta reveals that her audition was a success and has been cast in one of the lead roles for which she auditioned.

Loretta explains that the show is a big opportunity for her as it will air on a major network. The drama series she auditions for is titled ‘Grey’s New Orleans Family Burn.’ The series is described as an off-shoot of a spin-off of the hit medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ While the latter is a real series with several spin-offs, none of them is called ‘Grey’s New Orleans Family Burn.’ Moreover, the series exists only within the fictional universe of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

The series is known for using fictional shows such as ‘Brazzos’ and ‘Girl Cop‘ to establish its satirical take on pop culture. As a result, it is safe to say that ‘Grey’s New Orleans Family Burn’ is not based on a real television series. Based on Loretta’s description of the show, ‘Grey’s New Orleans Family Burn’ is a drama series combining medical drama elements with a strong family theme. Moreover, the title suggests that the series will take place at an ER specifically treating burn victims. As a result, the show feels like a spiritual relative of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ However, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has two spin-offs ‘Private Practice’ and ‘Station 19,’ with a third spin-off in development.

The spin-offs are known for being only loosely connected to the parent show. As a result, ‘Grey’s New Orleans Family Burn’ is seemingly a satirical take on Grey’s world, which combines facets of the parent series and its spin-offs, making it a distant relative of the show. Moreover, the intriguing yet ridiculous setting of ‘Grey’s New Orleans Family Burn’ comments on the saturation of work dramas set around first responders. Interestingly, actor Jesse Williams, known for playing Jackson Avery in ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ has a recurring role in the third season of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ completing the meta-joke about the former show.

