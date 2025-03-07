Paul Rudd to Star in Erika Burke Rossa’s ‘Rain Reign’

This Ant-Man actor has found his next feature film! The Cinemaholic can exclusively reveal that Paul Rudd is set to star in his next feature film with director Erika Burke Rossa’s ‘Rain Reign.’ The film marks Rossa’s feature film directorial debut. Production is scheduled to begin in May 2025 in Hudson Valley, New York. The film is based on Ann M. Martin’s novel of the same name.

‘Rain Reign’ follows Rose Howard, a young girl with Asperger’s syndrome and a deep fascination with homonyms — so much so that even her dog’s name, Rain, has two homonyms (Reign, Rein), making it particularly special in her eyes. Rain was a stray her father brought home, and the two quickly became inseparable. However, Rose’s father, who struggles with patience and spends most nights at the bar, makes a terrible mistake — he lets Rain outside just as a storm approaches. When Rain goes missing, Rose is forced to step out of her carefully structured world to find her beloved companion. But her journey takes an unexpected turn when she discovers Rain’s original owners are also searching for him. The role that Rudd will play, as well as the rest of the cast, remains under wraps.

With ‘Rain Reign,’ Paul Rudd is set to take on a new and emotionally compelling role. Best known for his work in comedy and superhero films, he was most recently seen as Glen Stubbins/Ben Glenroy in the Fox TV show ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ starring alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. In addition to this, he appeared in two movies in 2024. The first, ‘Friendship,’ saw him play Craig Waterman alongside Tim Robinson and Kate Mara. The second, ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,’ featured him as Gary Grooberson alongside Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace.

Erika is joining the growing league of actors venturing into directing. Her only directorial work so far is the short film ‘The Happily Ever After,’ which she wrote and directed in 2014. As an actress, she has a few credits to her name. She appeared as Veronica Klein in one episode of the TV show ‘FBI,’ alongside Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki. Another one-episode appearance was in the NBC police procedural/legal series ‘Law & Order,’ where she played Stacey Tipton, starring alongside Jerry Orbach and Jesse L. Martin. Additionally, she was notably part of the movie ‘Hangman,’ playing the character Tracy. It co-starred Jeremy Sisto and Kate Ashfield.

Recent projects filmed in New York’s Hudson Valley include the Apple TV+ series ‘Severance,’ which utilized Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County for Season 2, Episode 4, featuring Awosting Falls as Woe’s Hollow. Additionally, the HBO miniseries ‘I Know This Much Is True,’ starring Mark Ruffalo, was filmed extensively in the region, with locations such as Poughkeepsie, Vassar College, and the Newburgh library as backdrops.

Read More: Kevin Hart to Star in True Story Drama ’72 Hours’