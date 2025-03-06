Kevin Hart to Star in True Story Drama ’72 Hours’

Kevin Hart has found his next project! The Cinemaholic has learned that the comedian is set to star in a true-story drama titled ‘72 Hours.’ Directed by Tim Story, the film will begin shooting in New Jersey and Miami, Florida, on June 2, 2025, and is expected to wrap up on August 6, 2025. The screenplay is written by Hayden Schlossberg, Matt Midler, Kevin Burrows, and Nicholas Thomas. In addition to co-writing the script, Schlossberg will also serve as a producer on the film.

Based on a true story, ‘72 Hours’ follows Joe (Hart), a married father of three who is mistakenly added to an email thread planning a bachelor party for a group of 20-somethings from different parts of the country. Initially, Joe simply enjoys reading the messages, reminiscing about his own younger years. However, he eventually decides to clarify the mistake and reveal his identity to the group. To his surprise, the best man, Nick, extends a real invitation for Joe to join the trip. What Joe doesn’t realize is that Nick has ulterior motives. He hopes Joe’s presence, as a family man, will make the groom-to-be, Mason, reconsider marriage. But as the bachelor party unfolds in Miami, neither Nick nor the rest of the group—Mason, Silverman, Castillo, and Ava—anticipate the unexpected impact Joe will have on their wild weekend. The details about the rest of the cast, apart from Hart, are under wraps for now.

The ‘Jumanji’ star is currently on a roll, with a slew of projects under his belt. He will be seen in ‘My Own Worst Enemy,’ which is also directed by Story and is currently in pre-production. Apart from this, he will also star in the remake of the 1998 comedy ‘The Great Outdoors’ alongside Tristan Cantave and Teena Lewis. Additionally, his other upcoming projects include the remake of the 1987 classic ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ alongside Will Smith; the third installment of the ‘Ride Along’ comedy series, where he returns as Ben Barber; and the comedy movie ‘Uptown Saturday Night.’ Hart is also rumored to be starring in a movie called ‘Monopoly,’ which is directed by Story as well. Hart was last seen voicing Buddibot in the animated sci-fi video game series ‘Secret Level.’ Before that, he appeared in season 3 of his popular show ‘Die Hart.’ Speaking of movies, he was part of ‘Borderlands’ as Ronald, starring alongside Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Tim Story is a seasoned director known for frequently collaborating with Kevin Hart. Their joint projects include ‘Think Like a Man,’ ‘Think Like a Man Too,’ ‘Ride Along,’ and ‘Ride Along 2.’ ‘72 Hours’ will be the latest addition to their partnership. Story’s most recent film, ‘Dashing Through the Snow,’ starring Lil Rel Howery and Ludacris, was released about two years ago. Beyond his collaborations with Hart, Story’s upcoming projects include ‘Ride Along 3,’ ‘My Own Worst Enemy,’ and ‘Monopoly.’ Additionally, he is working on ‘Humbug,’ starring his longtime collaborator Ice Cube, and ‘The Pickup,’ featuring Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy.

