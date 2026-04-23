Phoebe Dynevor and Patrick Schwarzenegger’s ‘Happily Ever After’ Starts Filming in Toronto in June

Phoebe Dynevor, thanks to her immense talent as an actor, has several projects on the way, and ‘Happily Ever After’ is one of them. A 20th Century Studios-backed feature adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel ‘Beach Read’ by Emily Henry, the movie will shoot in Toronto between June 1 and July 24 this year. Patrick Schwarzenegger has been cast opposite Dynevor. Yulin Kuang has adapted the book for the screen and will also direct.

The story centers on polar opposite authors Augustus Everett and January Andrews. While she pens a happily-ever-after, he kills off his characters. The only thing they have in common is that, for the next three months, they’re living in neighboring beach houses, broke, and bogged down by writer’s block. Until, one hazy evening, one thing leads to another, and they strike a deal designed to force them out of their creative ruts: Augustus will spend the summer writing something happy, and January will pen the next Great American Novel. She will take him on field trips worthy of any rom-com montage, and he will take her to interview surviving members of a backwoods death cult. Both will finish a book, and no one will fall in love. Really?

Phoebe Dynevor, of ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Younger’ fame, recently starred as Elizabeth Nettles in Jan Komasa’s political thriller drama ‘Anniversary’ and Maya in Neil Burger’s spy thriller ‘Inheritance,’ which was shot on iPhone. While ‘Happily Ever After’ has yet to begin filming, her other projects close to fruition are M. Night Shyamalan’s mystery drama ‘Remain,’ co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which is in post-production; the shark horror flick ‘Thrash,’ directed by Tommy Wirkola, which will be released on Netflix on April 10 this year, and ‘Pendulum,’ a thriller movie helmed by Mark Heyman, which has completed post-production and awaits release.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, played Saxon Ratliff in Season 3 of HBO Max’s ‘The White Lotus,’ Todd Peterson in the mini-series ‘The Staircase,’ also on HBO Max, and Golden Boy. For Amazon Prime, he played Golden Boy in ‘The Boys’ spin-off series ‘Gen V’ and Todd Peterson in ‘The Terminal List.’ As far as movies are concerned, he has starred in Scott Speer’s romance ‘Midnight Sun,’ Christopher Landon’s action comedy ‘Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,’ Adam Egypt Mortimer’s fantasy horror ‘Daniel Isn’t Real,’ and Agata Alexander’s sci-fi thriller ‘Warning.’ Up next for Schwarzenegger is Alec Griffen Roth’s ‘Billy Knight,’ co-starring Al Pacino and Charlie Heaton. The story follows Alex, a film student, as he navigates his aspiring career as a filmmaker. One day, he comes across an old-time memory from Alex’s father, a box of unfinished scripts, and a handkerchief with the name “Billy Knight”. The movie will be released on August 21, 2026.

Yulin Kuang made her feature directorial debut with Netflix’s ‘People We Meet on Vacation’, also based on an Emily Henry novel. However, she has been directing episodes of drama shows for a long time. Some of them are Disney+ Hulu’s ‘Dollface,’ Netflix’s ‘The Healing Powers of Dude,’ and CW’s ‘I Ship It’ and Shipwrecked Comedy’s ‘Kissing in the Rain,’ both of which she created. Kuang is also an author and wrote the romance novel ‘How to End a Love Story.’

Read More: Kristen Stewart’s ‘The Challenger’ Starts Filming in Los Angeles in August