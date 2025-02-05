Where Was Prison Cell 211 Filmed? Is Cereso 38 a Real Prison?

Directed by Gerardo Naranjo and Jaime Reynoso, ‘Prison Cell 211’ follows Juan Olivera, a human rights lawyer in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, who gets stuck in a prison riot at the Cereso 38 state prison. The show is reportedly inspired by a novel and a true story, diving into Juan’s harrowing ordeal as he navigates the inner sanctum of the prison while trying to stay alive. As the narrative progresses, the protagonist gets drawn deeper into a web of crime, corruption, and murder, forcing him to change his outlook and perspective on humanity. The Netflix thriller series, originally titled ‘Celda 211,’ creates a tense, oppressive environment through the claustrophobic interiors of the prison halls. The intricate details and depressing backdrops add a layer of suspense and grounded reality, making the lawyer’s journey much more intriguing.

Prison Cell 211 Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Prison Cell 211’ essentially takes place in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, specifically in Ciudad Juárez. As the largest state in the country, Chihuahua is known by the name El Estado Grande (The Big State). It boasts diverse locales, ranging from sprawling urban cities to natural sites like deserts, canyons, rivers, and mountains. It is also popular for its livestock industry, producing one of the most sought-after beefs in the nation, and also for its mining industry. Chihuahua is the second biggest producer of silver in the country, and it has a myriad of uses in daily life. While it has an abundance of both natural and urban spots, the production team primarily focused their attention on building an interior space for their numerous prison scenes, which are pivotal to bringing the show to life.

Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

‘Prison Cell 211’ is primarily filmed in the neighborhoods of Ciudad Juárez, a city in Chihuahua, Mexico. It is famed as a center of history, which is exemplified by its beautiful architecture. The entire region is home to neoclassical era design, which is exhibited in the mercurial structure of the Cathedral of Ciudad Juárez. The city was established in the 17th century by Franciscan friars under the name El Paso del Norte. It was later renamed in honor of President Benito Juárez in 1888. Some of its attractions include Parque Público Federal El Chamizal, Museum of Revolution in the Borderland, Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple, and La Rodadora Espacio Interactivo. The crew likely recorded key scenes in an establishment within the city, allowing them to customize the interiors and make them look as they wished.

Ciudad Juárez is located just south of El Paso, Texas, lending a natural view of the border between the two nations. The close proximity adds a unique tone and atmosphere to the place, making it perfectly poised for the exploration of diverse views. In some ways, it can be viewed as either an exit or entrance gateway into two separate places. As the Cereso 38 prison is the show’s highlight, the team likely spent their most effort carefully constructing the space authentically and believably. A large chunk of the narrative unfolds within the confines of the prison’s walls, bringing a familiarity to the harsh indoors despite its grimy aesthetic. In the past, Ciudad Juárez has hosted production on shows and films like ‘Sicario,‘ ‘Renegade,’ ‘Man on Fire,‘ ‘Lady of Steel,’ and ‘Bordertown.’

Cereso 38: A Fictional Prison With Some Ties to Reality

Cereso 38 in ‘Prison Cell 211’ is a fictional state prison crafted by the show’s writer, Francisco Pérez Gandul. It is the centerpiece backdrop and a place teeming with dangerous inmates who belong to a multitude of cutthroat gangs. As the 2023 Ciudad Juárez prison attack reportedly inspires the Netflix series, Cereso 38 may be a stand-in for the real-life prison where the attack took place – Cereso No. 3 on Calle Barranco Azul 1823, Toribio Ortega. The two clearly share similarities, both contextually and by their names. Thus, it may have been added as a reminder of the actual events behind the show’s alleged inspiration. It offers a dark spot where the thriller drama essentially comes to life. However, while it may resemble Cereso 3, Cereso 38 should not be confused with the real-life establishment as it remains a fictional building conceived via the writer’s imagination.

Read More: Best Prison Shows on Netflix