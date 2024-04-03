Prime Video’s Renee Ballard Series Starts Filming in Los Angeles in July

The filming of Prime Video’s untitled ‘Bosch’ spin-off series, which centers on Detective Renée Ballard, is set to begin in Los Angeles, California, in July. Maggie Q is confirmed to lead the cast as Ballard. Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood serve as the series’ showrunners, drawing inspiration from the novels of Michael Connelly.

The show revolves around Ballard (Maggie Q), who runs the LAPD’s newly established cold-case unit—a division comprising unpaid volunteers who deal with the city’s heaviest caseload. Ballard’s approach to these dormant cases is characterized by empathy and unwavering resolve. However, as she delves deeper into her investigations, uncovering a web of intricate conspiracies, she finds herself in perilous territory. She then leans on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), to navigate the dangers that threaten

both her unit and her life.

Maggie recently appeared alongside Mark Wahlberg in the film ‘The Family Plan.’ She also starred in ‘Fear the Night,’ in which she portrayed Iraqi war veteran Tess, who seeks revenge after her sister’s bachelorette party gets interrupted by a group of home invaders’ attack. The actress featured in the TV series ‘Pivoting,’ which centers on three friends who upend their lives to pursue happiness amid mid-life challenges. In addition, Maggie starred in the action-thriller ‘The Protégé‘ as Anna, a skilled contract killer seeking vengeance for her mentor’s death.

Alaimo has contributed as a writer to series such as ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ ‘Frequency,’ and ‘The Brave.’ Sherwood, on the other hand, has written episodes of acclaimed shows such as ‘Your Honor,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ and ‘The Code.’ They have also collaborated in the past on the TNT series ‘Major Crimes.’

The character Renée Ballard made her debut in Connelly’s novel ‘The Late Show’ in 2017, and her latest adventure, ‘The Waiting,’ is set to hit shelves in November, marking the sixth installment in the series. “It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years,” Connelly commented. “This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it,” the author added.

Los Angeles, the main location of the series, is arguably the busiest filming destination in the country. The iconic City of Angels backdrop is featured in the final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and ‘Palm Royale.’

