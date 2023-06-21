RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8: Where Are They Now?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race‘ is perhaps one of the most iconic reality shows, which provides drag artists across the country an opportunity to truly shine in front of a national audience. Though the show premiered on Logo, its latest episodes have aired on MTV. Hosted by RuPaul, the series has featured some of the best-known entertainers who have used this platform as a launchpad for their glittering careers over the years. Consider the various star from season 8 (released in 2016) who continue to remain beloved by the masses even today. In fact, if you are curious about what your favorites from this particular season are up to these days, we have your back!

Where is Bob the Drag Queen Now?

Let’s start with season winner Christopher Delmar Caldwell, AKA Bob the Drag Queen, who claimed the title of winner in season 8. Following her victory, the non-binary artist has continued to create waves in the entertainment industry and even served as one of the co-hosts of ‘Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration.’ Additionally, Bob is a phenomenal singer with multiple original songs and even has a podcast called “Sibling Rivalry,” in which she stars alongside Monét X Change. In fact, the podcast has won the 2023 GLAAD Media Award and the 2023 Queerty Award.

Where is Kim Chi Now?

Runner-up Sang-Young Shin, AKA Kim Chi, made history as the first Korean-American contestant to be a part of the franchise. Since then, the artist has appeared in several other shows like ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular,’ ‘RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race,’ and ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’ Additionally, the reality TV star has been a part of several other musical and entertainment projects. Kim Chi is also active as a content creator and even won the WOWIE Award in 2022 for Best TikTok. As of writing, she is the owner and CEO of KimChi Chic Beauty, a beauty and cosmetic brand that is loved by many.

Where is Naomi Smalls Now?

Another contestant who was able to lay claim to the title of runner-up of season 8 is Davis M. Heppenstall, who is more popularly known as Naomi Smalls. The artist actually made a return in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars‘ season 4 but narrowly missed out on being one of the finalists. Over the years, Naomi has actually appeared in various entertainment projects, much to the delight of her fans. In 2018, she hosted her own web series titled ‘Small’s World.’

How Did Chi Chi DeVayne Die?

Zavion Michael Davenport, AKA Chi Chi DeVayne, went on to bag the eighth position in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 3. However, in 2018, the drag icon was diagnosed with scleroderma and went on treatment for the same. In July 2020, DeVayne was admitted to the hospital for high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, with the star disclosing to her fans about the installation of catheters in her heart and kidneys before dialysis. Unfortunately, in August 2020, she was once again hospitalized due to pneumonia, and the artist passed away on August 20, 2020.

Where is Derrick Barry Now?

Drag artist and Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry has gained much fame with her phenomenal performances in ‘America’s Got Talent‘ season 3, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 8, and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 5. The artist has also appeared in various web series and music videos in her career and continues to dazzle her fans with her skills as an entertainer. As of writing, Derrick is in a polyamorous relationship with Nick San Pedro and Mackenzie Claude/Nebraska Thunderfuck. Those interested can watch the reality TV star perform drag from Thursday to Monday at Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Where is Thorgy Thor Now?

Up next, we have Shane Thor Galligan, AKA Thorgy Thor, who has also gained fame for her performance in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 3, ‘Drag Me Down the Aisle,’ and ‘Drag Me to Dinner.’ The musical artist is part of the “Thorgy Thor and the Thorchestra” musical special that has gained much fame due to their fabulous live performances. The sequel for the same is titled “Thorgy Thor and the Thorchestra II: The Regal Sequel.”

Where is Robbie Turner Now?

Jeremy Baird, AKA Robbie Turner, continued to work as a drag artist after debuting in the world of reality television through ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 8. However, since 2018, the artist has seemingly gone off-grid and is not heavily active on social media. That being said, we are optimistic that Robbie continues to thrive in whatever path she may have chosen since then, and we wish her the very best for the same!

Where is Acid Betty Now?

More famously known as Acid Betty, Jamin Ruhren has continued to work in the field of entertainment. While the artist is not really active in the world of television, she has been seen in various web series, including ‘Hey Qween’ and ‘The Pit Stop.’ With over 327 thousand Instagram followers, Acid is primarily partnered with Unicorn Skin Cosmetics, which recently became available on Urban Outfitters.

Where is Naysha Lopez Now?

We are also quite excited to talk about Fabian Rodriguez, AKA Naysha Lopez, the winner of the 2013 Miss Continental title. The artist was recently seen in the eighth season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ but was eliminated in the second episode. The licensed cosmetologist also bagged the second position in the 2021 Mr. Continental race but ended up winning in the swimsuit category.

Where is Cynthia Lee Fontaine Now?

The title of Miss Congeniality for season 8 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ went to none other than Carlos Díaz Hernández, AKA Cynthia Lee Fontaine. The drag artist returned to participate in the show’s next iteration but was once again placed in the tenth position in the overall competition. Recently, Cynthia was seen in ‘Vai na Fé,’ a Brazilian telenovela, prior to which she had also been a part of ‘Hey Qween!’ In April 2023, the reality TV star completed four years of relationship with Armando Barrientos, who also hails from Austin, Texas.

Where is Dax ExclamationPoint Now?

Dax ExclamationPoint, or Daxi, is actually the drag mother of Violet Chachki, the winner of season 7. Presently, the artist enjoys cosplaying and is quite proud of her nerd side. Her resemblance to Storm from ‘X-Men’ has undoubtedly captured the attention of many, and the star herself has capitalized on the same. The interested can enjoy the content shared by Daxi or buy her merch through the performer’s website.

Where is Laila McQueen Now?

This list would certainly be incomplete without us sharing the latest about Laila McQueen, who worked as a make-up artist in ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ season 1. In fact, the artist’s skill in the field of make-up helped her land a 2022 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Make-up for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) due to her work in ‘We’re Here.’ Based in Chicago, Illinois, Laila continues to perform as a drag artist and is never shy about letting her make-up skills shine through.

Read More: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7: Where Are They Now?