RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7: Where Are They Now?

Hosted by RuPaul, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race‘ is a reality show that has been celebrating the drag culture since 2009 when it first premiered on Logo TV, though the show’s latest episodes have been released on MTV. Featuring some of the best drag artists from across the country, each season of the series features participants that are there to prove their worth above everyone else. Out of all of its iterations, season 7 (released in 2015) of this iconic show is known for featuring some of the now best-known people from the world of drag. If you are curious about where your favorites from this particular installment are up to these days, we have your back!

Where is Violet Chachki Now?

We are glad to start off with none other than Paul Jason Dardo, AKA Violet Chachki, who was declared the winner of this particular season. The genderfluid drag artist even appeared in the next installment of the show as a guest and was also seen in a similar role in ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.’ Additionally, Violet has long been working in the field of music and has been a part of many musical productions over the years. At present, they are seemingly headlining the worldwide tour “A Lot More Me.” The star was featured in the March 2023 edition of Vogue Czechoslovakia and presently seems to be thriving in her career as a drag artist, burlesque performer, and model, among many other things.

Where is Ginger Minj Now?

Runner-up Joshua Allen Eads, more popularly known as Ginger Minj, went on to participate in the second and sixth seasons of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,’ bagging the runner-up position during her second attempt. The artist was recently also a part of Hulu’s ‘Drag Me to Dinner‘ and ‘Huluween Dragstravaganza,’ and acted in ‘ Hocus Pocus 2.’ Additionally, they are active in the world of theatre and music, having performed exceptionally in both fields over the years. Together with their husband CeeJay Russell, Minj is one of the founders of Fruit Wine Productions.

Where is Pearl Now?

Up next, we have Matthew James Lent, AKA Pearl Liaison or simply Pearl. Following the runner-up finish in the seventh season of the drag show, he did not appear in any other installments of the beloved franchise. The musician did release an album and a single in 2015 and was seen in the 2020 music video of “Nerves of Steel” by Erasure. With more than a million Instagram followers, the artist has certainly not lost his popularity. He is an active OnlyFans content creator and often works as a model and a DJ. Apart from the world of drag, Pearl is also quite passionate about designing and traveling.

Where is Kennedy Davenport Now?

Reuben Asberry Jr, AKA Kennedy Davenport, had actually appeared in the eighth season of ‘America’s Got Talent’ prior to entering the drag series, bagging the 4th place in the latter. The artist went on to be a part of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 3 and came in at second position. Since then, Davenport has been pretty active in the world of entertainment and music. Since 2009 she won many pageants, including Miss Pride South Florida 2019 and Miss Gay USofA 2019, and continues to entertain her fans at various events.

Where is Katya Now?

We are incredibly excited to talk about Brian Joseph McCook, quite popularly known as Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova or Katya, who has become quite popular since debuting in the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ franchise. The artist came back to participate in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 2 and became one of the runner-ups. Since then, Katya has become one of the most well-known drag artists and is beloved for her partnership with Trixie Mattel for various projects over the years.

Presently, Katya is one of the co-hosts of ‘I Like to Watch,’ a Netflix web series where she and Trixi watch and react to the shows from the streaming platform. The two are also partnered for ‘UNHhhh,’ a web series where the duo talks about various topics. This has also led to the creation of projects like ‘Trixie and Katya Save the World’ and ‘The Bald and the Beautiful.’ Over the years, Katya has been a part of various musical projects and won numerous awards, including the 2023 Queerty Award for Best Read in ‘Working Girls: Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Professional Womanhood.’

Where is Trixie Mattel Now?

Brian Michael Firkus, AKA Trixie Mattel, may not have had the smoothest sailing in season 7 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ but the artist did go on to win the third season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.’ Over the years, Trixi has become an icon in the world of entertainment, having taken part in various shows and other beloved projects. Her partnership with Katya has become quite popular, and the duo is well-known for their banter.

Presently, Triixi is one of the judges of ‘Queen of the Universe’ and has undertaken many musical projects over the years, given her prowess as a country folk singer-songwriter. The artist had a prominent role in ‘Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts‘ a 2019 documentary that told the reality TV star’s life story. Along with boyfriend David Silver, Trixie also starred in ‘Trixie Motel,’ in which the two renovated a motel in Palm Springs, California.

Where is Miss Fame Now?

Let’s now talk about Kurtis Frank Dam-Mikkelsen, AKA Miss Fame, a well-known model, make-up artist, musician, and drag queen. In fact, the artist’s work has allowed him to gain recognition across the world, and it is not uncommon to see him being featured in foreign publications. Since 2013, the model has been happily married to Patrick Berschy, and the two enjoy traveling across the world, having recently spent a quality weekend in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Where is Jaidynn Diore Fierce Now?

Finishing at the eighth position in season 7, we have Jaidynn Diore Fierce, who continues to work as a drag artist. Unlike many of her co-stars, Jaidynn did not take part in other iterations of the drag franchise. When not working hard to entertain her fans, she likes spending quality time with her dog, an adorable pitbull named Bentley Diore.

Where is Max Now?

With over 245 thousand followers on Instagram, it is safe to say that Max Malanaphy continues to gain recognition from the public. Known in the drag series only by his first name, the artist does not seem to be heavily active on Instagram but is always ready to express his opinions regarding various societal issues via platforms like Twitter. The reality TV star is also the mind behind Max Collective, through which one can buy products sold by Max.

Where is Kandy Ho Now?

Following her participation in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Kandy Ho went on to compete in ‘The Switch Drag Race’ season 2, bagging the eighth position in the show. Presently, she remains active as a drag artist and is often seen performing at various events. With more than 126 thousand followers, the Puerto Rican reality TV star is undoubtedly famous in her own right and encourages those interested not to shy away from availing of her services.

Where is Mrs. Kasha Davis Now?

Edward P. Popil Jr, AKA Mrs. Kasha Davis, was quite recently seen in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 8 but was eliminated in tenth place. She was also recently seen in Hulu’s ‘Drag Me to Dinner’ along with several other well-known drag artists. As it turns out, Davis is also an accomplished musician, having released multiple singles over the years. The artist can often be seen performing at tour events and other occasions.

Where is Jasmine Masters Now?

Up next, we have Martell Robinson, who is more famously known as Jasmine Masters. Following her performance in the seventh season of the drag competition, she went on to participate in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular’ and season 4 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.’ Additionally, the artist recently appeared in an episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’ Interestingly, a clip of Masters has now become a famous internet meme called “And I Oop,” and you yourself may likely have used it as a GIF at one point or the other, given its iconic nature.

Where is Sasha Belle Now?

Known in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 7 as Sasha Belle, the artist now goes by the name Frisbee Jenkins and is an OnlyFans content creator. Jenkins was once the host of ‘Sasha Belle’s Drag Race,’ which ran for eight regular seasons and three All-Stars iterations. The Iowa-based entertainer is quite a reality TV fan and often expresses opinions on the same through social media. Additionally, Jenkins is in a loving relationship with Kyle Coleman.

Where is Tempest DuJour Now?

Patrick Lee Holt, AKA Tempest DuJou, is a beloved drag artist from Tucson, Arizona, whose run in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7 was unfortunately relatively brief, though he did go on to appear as a guest in seasons 10 and 14. The artist continues to perform in drag and has over 168 thousand Instagram followers. He is in a loving relationship with Brandon BeemerBroomhill Williams and is a proud father of two. Out of drag, Patrick is an Associate Professor at the University of Arizona’s School of Theatre, Film, and Television.

