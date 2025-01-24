Severance: Is Pip’s Bar & Grille a Real Restaurant?

In Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Severance,’ Pip’s Bar & Grille is a major landmark in the town of Kier, PE. The residents of the region choose the eatery for meet-ups, as the protagonist, Mark Scout, and his sister, Devon Scout-Hale, do in the second episode of the second season. The establishment also has close ties with Lumon Industries since the company gives Mark Pip’s VIP Card as compensation after he sustains an injury by his colleague Helly R. Ever since the show became a global phenomenon, Pip’s Bar & Grille has succeeded in leaving an impression on viewers!

A Real New York Diner Doubles For Pip’s Bar & Grille

Pip’s Bar & Grille is not a real restaurant. It is a fictional establishment set up by the production department of ‘Severance’ for the science fiction series. However, an actual diner is utilized to shoot the scenes set in the eatery. The ardent admirers of the show can drop by Phoenicia Diner at 5681 NY-28 in the hamlet of Phoenicia in Ulster County, New York, if they want to grab a bite at the same table Mark and Devon sit and discuss the mystery behind the apparent death of Gemma. Even though the real-life establishment was founded in 1962, it moved to its present location in the early 1980s and has been serving the local community for around four decades.

Although Pip’s Bar & Grille may seem unappealing and ordinary, that’s not at all the case when it comes to Phoenicia Diner. The establishment is a captivating eatery for hikers who explore the Catskill Mountains or tourists who visit the Belleayre Mountain Ski Center or Hunter Mountain. In the warmer months, the diner boasts an outdoor picnic-style setting for customers, where live music events are also hosted. The restaurant’s Supper Club is another attraction that draws people to the place. The same convenes for celebrations or holidays with a fascinating menu that’s apt for the respective occasion.

The diner contributes to the local community by sourcing produce from Catskills and Hudson Valley farms whenever possible. They also collaborate with the Hudson Valley-based Community Compost Company to compost waste material. The establishment is ideally located to welcome tourists from local attractions such as the Empire State Railway Museum, Black Bear Campground, Phoenicia Playhouse, Levon Helm Studios, etc. The restaurant opened its doors to ‘Severance’ for the first time in 2021 for the filming of the first season. “Hollywood comes to Phoenicia! A small village of cast, crew, and support staff reimagined the Phoenicia Diner this weekend as ‘Pip’s Bar & Grill,” Ward Todd, the President of Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce, shared at the time with immense excitement.

