The Killing Kind: 8 Similar Shows You Should Watch

Released in 2023, ‘The Killing Kind’ is a British legal drama thriller series that follows Ingrid Lewis, a sharp and principled barrister, who defends John Webster, a charming client accused of sexual harassment and stalking. After winning the case, Ingrid’s life spirals into chaos as Webster re-enters her life a year later following a brief, ill-fated relationship. When a colleague is run down, Webster claims he is the only one who can protect her, setting off a perilous game of cat and mouse.

Starring Emma Appleton as Ingrid and Colin Morgan as Webster, the Hulu series is adapted from Jane Casey’s novel by screenwriters Zara Hayes and Jonathan Stewart, with Hayes also directing. If you crave more tales brimming with themes of blurred lines between trust and manipulation, the impact of obsession, hidden secrets, and the moral complexities of justice, check out these 8 shows like ‘The Killing Kind.’

8. The Watcher (2022)

‘The Watcher‘ is a thriller series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, based on an article by article by Reeves Wiedeman. The plot centers on a married couple (Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale) who move into their dream home only to be terrorized by ominous letters from a stalker known as “The Watcher.” As they investigate, they uncover disturbing secrets about the neighborhood. The series also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. Similar to ‘The Killing Kind,’ ‘The Watcher delves into themes of obsession, fear, and the invasion of privacy, showcasing the psychological turmoil inflicted by relentless harassment and the quest for truth in the face of danger.

7. Riviera (2017-2020)

Materialising Paul McGuinness’ idea, ‘Riviera‘ is a captivating thriller series created by Neil Jordan. The story follows Georgina Clios (Julia Stiles), who becomes entangled in a web of deceit and danger after her billionaire husband dies under suspicious circumstances. As she swims in the murky world of art, crime, and high society in the French Riviera, she uncovers shocking secrets. The series also features Iwan Rheon, Lena Olin, and Adrian Lester in considerable roles, injecting ingenuity into the plot via their characters. Much like ‘The Killing Kind,’ ‘Riviera’ explores themes of betrayal, the pursuit of truth, and the dark undercurrents beneath a glamorous exterior, highlighting the protagonist’s relentless quest for justice amidst perilous twists and turns.

6. The Stranger (2020)

‘The Stranger‘ is a gripping British mystery-thriller series created by Harlan Coben, based on his novel of the same name. The plot follows Richard Armitage’s character, Adam Price, whose life is turned upside down when a mysterious woman (Hannah John-Kamen) reveals a devastating secret about his wife. As Adam delves deeper into the mystery, he uncovers a web of lies and conspiracies affecting multiple families. Like ‘The Killing Kind,’ ‘The Stranger’ explores themes of deception, trust, and the unraveling of seemingly perfect lives, evoking a similar sense of anxiety as the protagonists confront hidden truths and navigate the dangers of uncovering deeply buried secrets.

5. Obsession (2023)

‘Obsession,’ a British erotic thriller miniseries co-written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Benji Walters, draws parallels with ‘The Killing Kind’ in its exploration of intense fixation and its destructive consequences. Adapted from Josephine Hart’s novel ‘Damage,’ the series follows a man called William Farrow (Richard Armitage) seemingly living a perfect life of wealth and status, whose inner void leads him into a scandalous affair with his son’s fiancée (Charlie Murphy). As obsession consumes him, his actions spiral into catastrophe, echoing the themes of moral ambiguity and the blurred lines between desire and destruction depicted in ‘The Killing Kind.’ Both shows are essentially about the dark recesses of human psychology, showcasing the devastating effects of unchecked obsession and the unraveling of superficially ordinary lives.

4. I Am A Stalker (2022)

‘I Am A Stalker’ is a dark and crisp documentary series available on Netflix that jumps into the unsettling world of obsession and harassment. Featuring real-life accounts and interviews with both victims and perpetrators, the series offers a scary exploration of the psychological motivations behind stalking behavior. In the same tune as ‘The Killing Kind,’ ‘I Am A Stalker’ shines a flashlight on the disturbing consequences of obsession, highlighting the blurred lines between love and possession and the harmful impact on both the victims and the perpetrators. Through its candid interviews, ‘I Am A Stalker’ provides a glimpse into the dark alleys of human relationships and the traumatizing realities of relentless pursuit.

3. Suspicion (2022)

‘Suspicion‘, another British thriller series, creates an atmosphere of suspicion and intrigue, reminiscent of the psychological tension found in ‘The Killing Kind.’ Adapted from the Israeli series ‘False Flag,’ the show takes viewers in the lives of five individuals – three men and two women – thrust into turmoil when London police identify them as suspects in the kidnapping of American media mogul Katherine Newman’s son, Leonardo. Created by Rob Williams, the series features Kunal Nayyar, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Angel Coulby, and Lydia West. As ‘Suspicion’ unfolds across London and New York City, it mirrors the narrative twists and moral ambiguity seen in ‘The Killing Kind.’

2. Baby Reindeer (2024)

In ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Richard Gadd steps into the spotlight both as creator and protagonist, crafting a haunting narrative akin to the psychological turmoil found in ‘The Killing Kind.’ Drawing from his own harrowing experience with a female stalker, the British drama series taps into the profound impact of obsession on the human psyche. Against the backdrop of the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, the show intricately explores themes of vulnerability and the daunting journey towards confronting buried traumas. With an ensemble cast including Jessica Gunning, Danny Kirrane, and Nava Mau, ‘Baby Reindeer’ takes audiences on an ill-fated journey of reality and obsession, mirroring the doomed vibes of ‘The Killing Kind.’

1. You (2018-2024)

‘You’ is a riveting series that beckons fans of ‘The Killing Kind’ into a diabolical labyrinth of obsession and manipulation. Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, ‘You’ ventures into the twisted mind of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), whose seemingly romantic pursuits spiral into chilling obsession and violence. Drawing parallels with ‘The Killing Kind,’ ‘You’ floats in the murky waters of compromised morality and the dark allure of forbidden desires, evoking a palpable sense of unease as viewers are thrust into Joe’s disturbing world. Adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name, the series features a stellar cast including Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell, and Victoria Pedretti, forcing audiences to question the boundaries of love and the depths of human depravity.

Read More: The Killing Kind: All Locations Where the Hulu Show is Filmed