6 Shows Like The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch You Must See

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch tracks the exploration of Utah’s infamous Skinwalker Ranch, the world’s most intriguing hot spot for UFO and high strangeness events. It is a television series on the History channel that features a team of scientists and professionals who search the property using science and technology such as lasers, Ground-Penetrating Radar, and drone or infrared thermography. The series first aired on March 31, 2020, and is now running its 3rd season.

The investigation is led by astrophysicist Dr. Travis Taylor who joins real estate tycoon and the owner of the property, Brandon Fugal. The show’s research has discovered anything from strange animal deaths to secret underground workings and possibly passageways to other universes. As the crew risks everything to eventually disclose the ultimate mystery of Skinwalker Ranch, viewers of the show can see intimate encounters that go beyond conventional understanding. If you’re fascinated by shows that illustrate such investigative and unexplained phenomena, then you’ll also like watching these 6 similar interesting shows as well. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

6. The UnXplained with William Shatner (2019-)

‘The UnXplained‘ is a History Channel television series that purports to investigate problems that have baffled humans for generations. William Shatner is the show’s host and executive producer. Just like ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’, it investigates the facts behind the world’s most interesting, odd, and baffling mysteries. It covers a wide range of themes in various episodes, including ‘Satanic Encounters,’ ‘Mysterious Tombs,’ and ‘Extreme Weather Mysteries.’ If you appreciate true-life secrets that can spark vigorous debate among friends and family, The UnXplained is a must-watch.

5. Amazing Stories (2020-)

‘Amazing Stories‘ is an anthology series based on the 1985 television series of the same name developed by Steven Spielberg. The series has gained popularity due to its various and unusual episodes dealing with topics such as time travel, superhuman powers, and bizarre behaviors caused by memory loss. It shares some parallels with ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ in that both show unusual mysteries that are addressed via science.

4. Project Blue Book (2019-2020)

‘Project Blue Book’ is a History Channel television drama series that debuted on January 8, 2019. The series is based on the real-life Project Blue Book, a series of investigations done by the United States Air Force on unexplained flying objects. This show, like The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, has its major theme focused on alleged UFO sightings and inexplicable events. So, if you want to learn more about conspiracies and science fiction, start watching this series right now.

3. The Curse of Oak Island (2014-)

‘The Curse of Oak Island‘ is a multi-season factual TV series that follows a diverse group of treasure seekers as they search for fabled treasures on the famed Oak Island, located off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. The show follows brothers Marty and Rick Lagina, who are originally from Kingsford, Michigan, as they try to uncover the rumored riches or historical items that are said to remain on Oak Island. The series examines the history of the island, new finds, speculations, and previous explorations of the location, which is very similar to the approach of ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’.

2. Ancient Aliens (2009-)

‘Ancient Aliens‘ is a documentary television series that investigates the ancient astronauts’ concept, previous human-extraterrestrial contact, UFOs, government conspiracies, and associated pseudoscientific themes such as remote viewing and psychic phenomena. Many episodes involve speculations about UFO conspiracy theories, alien abductions, the Roswell and Rendlesham Forest occurrences, panspermia, and human space flight, all of which are discussed within the context of the ancient-astronauts worldview. This show and ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ both explore similar scientific and inexplicable beliefs in a documentary style.

1. Expedition Unknown (2015-)

Ping Pong Productions’ ‘Expedition Unknown‘ is a reality television series that follows explorer and television personality Josh Gates as he examines mysteries and stories. With 10 seasons under its belt, the show has explored a wide range of themes throughout the years, from disappearance puzzles to vampire stories to examining many magnificent civilizations. If ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ piqued your interest in scientific study and strange expeditions, you should give this series a shot.

