7 Shows Like The Staircase You Must See

Based on the 2004 eponymous docuseries created by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, ‘The Staircase’ is a true crime drama series created by Antonio Campos. The narrative documents the story of a crime novelist named Michael Peterson, who is accused of murdering his wife Kathleen. All fingers point to Michael as Kathleen is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home, leading to a 16-year judicial battle.

Apart from the fact that the storyline is based on a true event, what keeps the viewers invested in the series is the suspenseful narrative and the brilliant performances from cast members, including Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Dane DeHaan. Do true crime drama shows such as this interest you? Well, in that case, you might be interested in watching the movies we have listed below next. You can watch most of these shows like ‘The Staircase’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

7. Worst Roommate Ever (2022)

‘Worst Roommate Ever’ is a true-crime docuseries that documents the cruel intentions of a number of roommates and the crimes that they commit. This documentary series allows the viewers to get a glimpse of how the minds of criminals function, particularly those who tend to be opportunistic and indulge in all sorts of crimes, from frauds to murders. Like ‘The Staircase,’ the series highlights the crimes that take place in a co-living space. Moreover, both are based on murderous true events, which means fans of the genre are likely to get entertained.

6. Interrogation (2020)

Created by Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, ‘Interrogation‘ is a true crime drama series that is inspired by the events of Bruce Lisker getting convicted for the murder of his mother. The narrative is based around the interrogation taken straight from the real case files, keeping the storyline as authentic as ever. Both ‘Interrogation’ and ‘The Staircase’ are based on true crimes that involve the murder of a family member, and the case for both the cases spanned several years.

5. Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (2020)

Created by Alexandra Cunningham, the second season of the true crime series ‘Dirty John‘ is subtitled ‘The Betty Broderick Story’ and it is based on the 1989 case of a woman named Betty Broderick. The narrative documents how Betty was convicted of murdering not just her ex-husband Dan but also his new wife Linda. What makes this crime show similar to ‘The Staircase’ is the fact that both of them revolve around characters who are accused of killing their spouse or ex-spouse.

4. American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

The first season of ‘American Crime Story‘ is subtitled ‘The People v. O. J. Simpson,’ which is another one of the many true crime series on this list. Developed by the duo of Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, this installment of the series revolves around the real-life events that lead up to the O.J. Simpson criminal trial of the 90s. There are several similar aspects between the shows, as each of them dramatizes an intriguing real-life case and involves the complicated judicial trial that follows.

3. The Thing About Pam (2022)

‘The Thing About Pam‘ is a crime drama miniseries that chronicles the involvement of Pam Hupp in the murder case of Betsy Faria in 2011. The narrative follows the murder of Betsy in the small town of Missouri and her husband getting wrongfully convicted for the crime. However, several unanswered questions remain surrounding the case, which makes Pam Hupp the prime suspect in the murder. Much like ‘The Staircase,’ ‘The Thing About Pam’ is also based on a true crime case that saw the husband getting accused of murdering his wife. Apart from that, the suspenseful element is ever so present in both the shows.

2. When They See Us (2019)

Created by Ava DuVernay, ‘When They See Us‘ is a true crime drama show that is based on the events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case. The narrative chronicles the lives of five falsely accused Black and Latino males who are later prosecuted for the rape and assault of a white woman in Central Park. This series might not have to do anything with the murder of a family member of one of the characters, but it does involve false accusations thrown at the wrong people, much like ‘The Staircase.’

1. Unbelievable (2019)

Based on the 2015 news article ‘An Unbelievable Story of Rape’ written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong and their book ‘A False Report,’ ‘Unbelievable‘ is a true crime series that revolves around a teenager named Marie, who is charged with lying about having been raped. However, two detectives leave no stone unturned in their quest to reveal the truth. Apart from being based on true events, what makes ‘Unbelievable’ similar to ‘The Staircase’ is the fact that both involve characters whose plead for innocence is ignored by the police force. In addition, the suspense of finding the real culprit of the gruesome crimes is highlighted in both.

