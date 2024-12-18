Shrinking Season 2 Episode 11 Recap: The Drugs Don’t Work

The eleventh episode of the second season of Apple TV+’s comedy-drama series ‘Shrinking’ revolves around the aftermath of Alice’s fight with Jimmy Laird concerning the latter’s confrontation with Louis. The psychologist comes to terms with his troubling relationship with his daughter, which affects his mental health severely. Paul Rhoades asks him to seek help rather than immerse himself in drugs like he did when his wife, Tia, was killed in an accident. Gaby confronts more harsh truths about her life, this time thanks to Derrick. Brian and Charlie receive an update from Ava, the mother who rejected them! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Paul and Sean Confront Their Respective Challenges

‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ sheds light on Paul’s worsening condition. His medication becomes less effective, only for him to deal with hand tremors and other symptoms that display his Parkinson’s disease. Still, he finds a way to tolerate the friends of his partner, Julie Baram, after they show up at his house for a party unannounced. Meanwhile, Sean talks to Brian and Derek about potentially moving from Jimmy’s house. He cherishes a casual relationship with an anonymous woman and wishes to be close to her. Paul tracks down his neurologist, Dr. Sykes, who is at a restaurant for a date.

While Paul discusses his worsening conditions with Sykes, Sean arrives at the place, revealing that his casual partner is none other than the former’s doctor. The neurologist asks the therapist to meet her at her clinic and eventually confirms that not even the respective maximum doses of his medicines are working. She adds that he may only have a year, if not months, left to function efficiently. While the recent updates concerning his condition sink in Paul’s mind, Derek takes Sean to a house. Liz’s husband wants to flip the property after a while and offers the place to the veteran for a namesake rent, believing that the latter will keep the place neat until the sale.

Despite wanting to move to a new house, Sean rejects the offer. He clarifies to Derek that he does not feel ready to part ways with Jimmy’s house and the comfort it gives him. The veteran fears leaving his current safe place, where he even has an in-house psychologist to look after him. Derek understands why Sean hesitates to move out of the house, especially since he had a similar experience when he was offered the position of captain of his school’s water polo team. He comforts Sean by saying that the universe will bless him with another opportunity when he is ready to take the next step in his life.

Gaby Deals With Several Predicaments All at Once

Gaby continues to struggle with her relationship with her mother, Phyllis, especially after the therapist asked the latter not to move in with her. Her old woman mocks her repeatedly when they discuss their holiday plans. Gaby plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family and friends, including many who are not even part of her everyday life. Still, she cannot decide whether she should invite her boyfriend, Derrick. She discusses the matter with Liz and Brian, but they fail to come up with a definite answer. Their relationship further takes a turn when Alice brings up potentially breaking up with Dylan.

The conversation about Dylan motivates the rest of the gang to talk about their past breakups. Gaby reveals that she prefers to ghost her partners until they take a hint and part ways with her. The revelation unsettles Derrick, who wonders whether his girlfriend will do the same with him. He confronts her about their potential breakup but soon realizes it is a mistake. He invites her for Thanksgiving to make amends, only for her to reveal that she has already made plans. Derrick learns that his girlfriend has invited nearly strangers to the occasion but not him, which makes him storm out of her house.

Jimmy Finally Seeks Paul’s Help to Deal With His Breakdown

Jimmy is quite infamous for bottling up his emotions and hiding his breakdowns. When his wife, Tia, died, he dealt with the tragedy by immersing himself in drugs and casual companions. When Alice stops talking to him because he asked Louis not to keep in touch with her, he becomes immensely vulnerable. He not only misses his warm relationship with his daughter but also struggles with helplessness. The psychologist tries to make himself feel better by attempting to help Grace and Donny, but the “Jimmying” becomes a failure when the latter reveals his plans to take revenge on his ex-partner.

Meanwhile, Brian and Charlie share their disappointment at not being selected as the parents of Ava’s unborn baby. The duo even returns a pencil she has given them. However, the act convinces the mother-to-be that both of them really care for her and her child. She chooses the couple as her child’s parents, especially after learning that her other option is a couple still emotionally stuck in the world of Disney. Brian and Charlie celebrate the occasion at the Runaway Roadhouse. Sean asks Jimmy to join them, but he is dealing with an emotional breakdown to attend a celebration of any kind.

Jimmy even calls one of his former companions for comfort or distraction, but she clarifies that she is a changed person. Finally, the psychologist calls for Paul’s help. He sits at the park where the therapist meets Alice for her sessions and cries his heart out to his boss and friend.

