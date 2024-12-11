Shrinking Season 2 Episode 10 Recap: Changing Patterns

The tenth episode of the second season of Apple TV+’s comedy-drama series ‘Shrinking,’ titled ‘Changing Patterns,’ revolves around several life-altering developments that affect Jimmy Laird and his loved ones. The proud father prepares for the birthday party of his daughter, Alice, which paves the way for his meeting with a highly attractive single mother. Paul Rhoades and Gaby Evans realize the need to break the mold and do the right thing, irrespective of the difficulties associated with it. Alice sets out to unravel the mystery behind Louis’ sudden absence in her life, which affects her relationship with her father! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jimmy Meets and Falls For Sofi

‘Changing Patterns’ begins with the preparations for Alice’s birthday party. The birthday girl informs Paul that she is considering putting an end to their therapy sessions. She feels confident about dealing with life in general, making her feel ready to face what’s ahead for her on her own. Paul accepts the conclusion of their sessions with a final payment in the form of candies. Gaby and Liz are eager to celebrate the occasion with pre-planned time with Alice. They agree upon the number of minutes they should spend together before the teenager joins her friends to party on their own. Sean is also part of the planning phase as the baker behind the birthday cake.

Alice wants a car as a gift from Jimmy. To her disappointment, the psychologist tells her he cannot afford the same. When Gaby and Liz confront him about the gift, he reveals that he plans to give his daughter a car, but he keeps the matter a secret to surprise the teenager. He asks Derek to accompany him while meeting Sofi (Jason Segel’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ co-star Cobie Smulders) to negotiate the vehicle’s price. When she introduces herself as a single mother, Derek agrees to the price she states without negotiating for her to like Jimmy.

Jimmy takes a bit of time to understand why Derek didn’t negotiate the price of the MINI Cooper, only for the latter to motivate the psychologist to form a bond with Sofi. They both cherish each other’s company when he meets her to pick the car up for Alice. Jimmy hesitantly tells her that his wife died, believing that the revelation will stop her from remaining in touch with him. Much to his surprise, Sofi tells him that his predicament is better than hers before adding that her husband left her to get together with her best friend. As far as she is concerned, her memories of her partner are tainted with his betrayal, while Jimmy can cherish his memories with his partner whenever he wants with a warm heart.

Paul and Gaby Prioritize the Right Thing Over Their Comfort

While Paul concludes his final therapy session with Alice, his partner, Julie, calls him to inform him that her ex-husband, Elliot, has passed away. Since she has to sell their house after the man’s passing, the doctor does not have a place to live. Paul invites her to his house to “crash” for a few days, causing contempt in Gaby and Brian. They cannot understand the therapist’s reasons behind not asking his girlfriend to move in with him. He is hesitant because he hasn’t shared his life with a woman for decades, which Julie understands without any complaints. However, Gaby and Brian do not wish to dismiss the matter without expressing their dismay toward Paul.

While Paul deals with Julie’s matter, Gaby helps her mother, Phyllis, move into her house. Her life becomes even more difficult when one of her patients leaves the latter’s baby with her to attend a job interview. Her boss calls her out for prioritizing the needs and wishes of others over hers. He cites the example of her deciding against joining Derrick on a date because she has a baby to care for. Surprisingly, Paul has “the talk” with Gaby’s boyfriend about not hurting her. When Derrick clarifies his intentions and reaffirms his feelings for her, the therapist approves the former.

After these conversations, Paul and Gaby do what has to be done. The senior therapist asks Julie to move in with her rather than temporarily live in his house for a few days. The doctor responds that she moved in with him, at least partially, a long time ago and even shows him a photograph of her sister’s family on a living-room stand. Regardless, she is happy that Paul is trying to value their togetherness. Similarly, Gaby overcomes her inhibitions and asks Phyllis not to move in with her. She clarifies that she needs her own space and freedom and promises her mother that she will visit the latter frequently to ensure the well-being of the old woman, who asks her daughter to leave her house.

Alice’s Birthday Party Ends With a Fight

After the main birthday celebrations are over, Jimmy, Derrick, and Derek stay back in the psychologist’s house to discuss their lives and relationships. The latter cannot tolerate Liz’s attempts to overcompensate after she hurt him by kissing a friend. He wants their companionship to return to what it was before the harrowing incident. Derek wants the overbearing, dominant Liz, who orders him around, rather than a partner who “sees” and “understands” him. Luckily for him, his wish materializes, as his wife threatens to kill him if he leaves cake crumbs in their bed.

Jimmy’s concern is that he cannot move on from the death of his wife, Tia. He is angry at himself for doing nothing after meeting a beautiful and impressive woman like Sofi, who even shows her interest in him. When Derek tells the psychologist that life can change, he expresses his doubts regarding the same. However, Jimmy is proven wrong by Paul, Gaby, and Liz, who overcome their respective challenges to mend their relationship patterns with their girlfriend, mother, and husband respectively. A ray of hope appears on his horizon when Sofi texts Jimmy to know whether Alice likes the gift.

Meanwhile, Alice meets Louis and demands to know why he ignores or dismisses her. He remains silent or unconvincing with his reasons, only for the teenager to realize that Jimmy has confronted the man. She returns to her father and shouts at him for interfering with her connection with Louis, even after knowing that it has helped her deal with the grief of losing her mother.

