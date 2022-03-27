Snowpiercer Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

TNT’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Snowpiercer’ is based on the eponymous 2013 film by Bong Joon-ho and the 1982 French graphic novel ‘Le Transperceneige’ by Benjamin Legrand, Jacques Lob, and Jean-Marc Rochette. It centers around the titular moving train that carries the sole survivors of humanity after planet Earth becomes a frozen wasteland. The series progresses through Layton and Melanie’s efforts to ensure the safety of the passengers in their distinct ways while fighting a tyrant named Mr. Wilford.

Developed by Graeme Manson and Josh Friedman, the show originally released on May 17, 2020. Over three seasons, the thriller series gained immense appreciation from critics and audiences for its ambitious and engrossing narrative, power-packed performances, and social commentary. Since the show’s third installment ends with adequate scope for continuing the narrative, one must be wondering about the prospects of a fourth season. Well, here’s everything you need to know!

Snowpiercer Season 4 Release Date

‘Snowpiercer’ season 3 premiered on January 24, 2022, on TNT, concluding its run on March 28, 2022. The third season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 45–50 minutes each.

With regard to the fourth season, here’s what we know. On July 29, 2021, TNT announced the renewal of ‘Snowpiercer’ for season 4. “Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us [TNT] that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings. All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into Season 4,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain – co-heads of scripted original programming for TNT – in a statement.

As per reports, the filming of the fourth season is expected to start in late March 2022 in Vancouver. Since the science-fiction series may require hefty filming and post-production periods, admirers of the show may need to wait a while for it to return to the screens. Taking all these factors into account, we can expect ‘Snowpiercer’ season 4 to release sometime in Q1 2022.

Snowpiercer Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

In the fourth season, we can expect the return of Jennifer Connelly (Melanie Cavill), Daveed Diggs (Andre Layton), Mickey Sumner (Bess Till), Lena Hall (Miss Audrey), Rowan Blanchard (Alexandra “Alex” Cavill), Iddo Goldberg (Bennett Knox), and Alison Wright (Ruth Wardell). Sam Otto (John “Oz” Osweiller), Katie McGuinness (Josie Wellstead), Sheila Vand (Zarah Ferami), Roberto Urbina (Javi), Mike O’Malley (Sam Roche), Chelsea Harris (Sykes), and Jaylin Fletcher (Miles) may return as well.

The return of Sean Bean (Mr. Wilford) is uncertain since his character is forced to leave the Snowpierer in the third season’s finale. In addition, Archie Panjabi (Asha), Steven Ogg (Pike), Annalise Basso (Lilah “LJ” Folger Jr.), and Tom Lipinski (Kevin McMahon) may not return since their onscreen characters die in season 3. But on the other hand, we can expect fresh faces to be introduced in the fourth round.

Snowpiercer Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The third installment of the series ends with Layton and Melanie realizing that the battle between them will pave the way for Wilford’s tyranny in the Snowpiercer. They force Wilford to leave the Snowpiercer in a small rail car with enough suspension drugs to survive. Melanie and Layton decide to divide the train into two, so the former can stay on the main railway line while the latter can reach New Eden.

After passengers choose sides, Melanie and her followers stay on the low-risk tracks in the first half of the train while Layton and his followers arrive at New Eden in the second half of the Snowpiercer. Upon reaching New Eden, Layton and the group realize that the temperature is rising in the region, causing the ice cap to melt. After three months, Melanie witnesses an explosion in the sky.

The fourth season may depict how Layton and his followers survive in New Eden. They may move to a more habitable region. Melanie and Bennett may discover the mystery behind the explosion in the sky. Since New Eden is indeed the first step of recolonizing Earth, Layton is expected to contact Melanie to explain the living conditions in the Arabian warm spot. We may also see how Wilford is faring and his possible return to the Snowpiercer. Furthermore, the upcoming edition may depict the progression of Layton’s relationship with Josie and Bess’ relationship with Miss Audrey.

